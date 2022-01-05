Menu
Carol Henning
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School

Henning, Carol J.

MADISON - Carol J. Henning, age 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare after a courageous fight with dementia. She was born on July 28, 1938, to Roy and Hildegard Clark. She graduated from East High School and worked for AT&T for nine years. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married the love of her life, Dan Henning. Together they raised two children, David and Julie. While being a stay-at-home mom, she worked for WPS for 25 years as a homeworker. She was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Monona. She enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteered for various projects at the church. She also loved to watch the Packers and Badgers. Carol will be remembered for being loving, caring, and thoughtful, and her unselfishness. She always put others before herself. Her greatest joy was raising her children and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dan; son, David (Lisa Colello) Henning; daughter, Julie (Timothy) Beisenstein; grandchildren, Joseph (Rebecca) Matuska, Diana and Melissa Henning, and Reese Beisenstein; great-grandson, Maverick Matuska; sisters, Joyce Beers and Nancy Henning; brother-in-law, Thomas (Barbara) Henning; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Geraldine Horne; brothers-in-law, Paul Beers, Stephan Henning, James Henning, and Stanley Horne; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Henning; nephew, Scott Horne; and infant sister.

A memorial service will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CHURCH on Jan. 8 at 10 a.m., with Father Randy Timmerman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Masks are required to be worn due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace.

Mom, you were so courageous and fought through so many illnesses. Now it is time for you to rest. You were always there for us and never gave up on us even when we gave up on ourselves. We are so proud of you, Mom. We love you and will miss you dearly. Rest in Peace, Mom.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CHURCH
WI
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CHURCH
WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just found out about the loss of your mother, Julie ! Our deepest condolences !
Larry Moe
Friend
January 10, 2022
Julie, I was sorry to hear of your Mom's passing away. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Mary Lou
Mary Lou Hardy
January 8, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Dan and family. Carol was a fixture at IHM and the 10:15 mass. I so enjoyed singing with her in the choir! Her smile and persistent pleasant demeanor was such a joy. God Bless.
Teri Raffel Kleist
Friend
January 8, 2022
Julie, my heart goes out to you and your family. I know how lovely a woman your mom was by how you've spoken of her over the years.
Jackie Dorsey
Family
January 5, 2022
Carol was a lovely lady. It was a privlag to know her.
Judith Sweet
January 5, 2022
