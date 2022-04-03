Menu
Carol Margaret McAdow
Carol Margaret McAdow

Oct. 18, 1941 - March 27, 2022

MADISON - Carol Margaret McAdow, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Agrace Hospice. She was born on October 18, 1941, in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Helen and Arthur McLean. She married Jerry E. McAdow on August 10, 1963, in the Merrimac Methodist Church.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jerry E. McAdow; daughter, Kathy (Leonard) Hatter; son Gary McAdow; nine grandchildren; four grandchildren-in-law; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters-in-law; and one sister and one brother-in-law. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

There will be a visitation held on Wednesday, April 6, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. (noon). A private interment will be at Indian Farm Cemetery, in the Township of Caledonia, in Columbia County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's name to made to Dane County Humane Society (https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/in-honor-or-memorial-gifts ), Bean's Fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/jjy4v9-beans-fund), or Brown Paws Rescue (https://www.brownpawsrescue.com/donations) For those of you that are unable to join us in person, please pre-register at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=696d28a1-33e5-4a7b-bff7-21cb6c8df233 to join us via livestreaming. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Published by Madison.com on Apr. 3, 2022.
