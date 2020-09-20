McEvoy, Carole McCabe (née LaBuy)

MADISON - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carole McCabe McEvoy on Aug. 3, 2020, at home of her daughter, Elizabeth, surrounded by family. She was a solid anchor for our family, helping us navigate uncertain waters and brave every storm. She was a beacon of hope, love, and support, with steady, thoughtful guidance throughout our lives. She was strong, smart and funny and will be greatly missed.

Carole was a loving mother and grandmother who was always there for us. After raising her own children, she was actively involved in caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

An avid gardener, Carole kept a prairie garden growing in her yard on Meadowood Drive, where she lived for 56 years. She loved nature and the out-of-doors, canoeing, camping, bird-watching, and in her later years enjoyed walking, and visiting parks and nature preserves in the Madison area.

Born July 15, 1935, Carole grew up in Beaver Dam, Wis. An excellent student, she was awarded a full scholarship to Wayland Academy and graduated in 1951. She married James McEvoy in 1953, and later divorced. As a single mother, she worked while earning her bachelor's degree in History and Anthropology, and her master's degree in Library Science, at the UW-Madison.

She loved books and made her career as a librarian. She worked for 30 years at Steenbock Memorial Library on the UW campus. When she retired in 2000, she retained the honor of Emeritus status at the University.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester (Lester) Frank LaBuy and Irene Clara LaBuy (née McCabe) of Beaver Dam.

Carole is survived by her brother, Sylvester (Butch) LaBuy Jr., and his son, Jeff; her so,n Michael of Nashwauk, Minn.; and daughters, Kathryn Tyrer of Del Rio, Texas, Elizabeth "Betsy" Diaz of Gaithersburg, Md., and Susan McEvoy of Northampton, Mass. Her grandchildren who grew up in the Madison area include Jamie Storkson, Megan Scullion, Matthew Dawley, Eric McEvoy and Shannon McEvoy-Turinetti, as well as six grandchildren who live out of state and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date in 2021.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens (https://www.cityofmadison.com/ePayment/olbrich/memorial.cfm), where she loved to visit.