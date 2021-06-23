Bittner, Clarence W.

REEDSBURG - Clarence W. Bittner, age 95, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Senior Life Care Center in Reedsburg. He was born on June 21, 1925, to Robert W. and Theresa (Kocher) Bittner in Chilton, Wis.

Clarence served in the infantry during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in September 1945, he joined the American Legion and became a life member of the VFW.

Clarence married Bernadette Durben at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stockbridge, Wis., on Aug. 7, 1948. He received a B.S. from Oshkosh State Teacher's College in 1949, with a double major in math and physics. That fall Clarence and Bernadette moved to Reedsburg, Wis., where he spent his entire career teaching math and science at the high school. In 1957 Clarence was awarded a Master of Science in teaching from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Clarence was preceded in death by his son, Gerard Bittner of Reedsburg, Wis.; his sister, Dorothy (Frederick) Schnell of Kiel, Wis.; and his brother, Harold, who died as an infant.

Clarence is survived by Bernadette, his loving wife of nearly 73 years; sisters, Alice Bittner of Chilton, Wis., and Irene (Jack) Smith of Gardnerville, Nev.; children, Mary Bittner of Ypsilanti, Mich., Robert (Janet) Bittner of Redding, Calif., and Barbara (Kenneth) Paul of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren, Christina (Ben) Abbey and Anda Paul, both of Fort Collins, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all the people who provided loving care for Clarence and Bernadette while they lived in their Mack Drive condo and at the Senior Life Care Center in Reedsburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28 at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 624 N. Willow St., Reedsburg, with Father Patrick Wendler officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow with military honors in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.