Lins, Colleen (Rooney)

SPRING GREEN - Colleen (Rooney) Lins, age 94, of Spring Green, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 8, 1926, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Agnes and Harold Rooney. Colleen was married on June 14, 1952, to Eugene Lins in Baraboo, Wis. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Spring Green, and worked as the church secretary for many years. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles, bowling, cats, birdwatching and spending time with family and friends. Her dedication to her family is exemplified by the 23 years she spent caring for her husband after he was paralyzed in an accident.

Survivors include three children, Mary Ellen Lins (Gary Lind) of Lake Mills, Kevin Lins (Denise) of Spring Green and Julie Lins (John Robeson) of Urbandale, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Daryl Nachreiner, Matt Lins, Stephanie Knight, Vicki Broughton, Kristi Casey, John Eugene Robeson, Jennifer Robeson, Amanda Mattick, Tyler Hanold and Nicholas Hanold; nine great-grandchildren, Henry and Frances Lins, Gianna and Cole Knight, James David and Everett James Broughton, Jane and Joseph Casey and Remington Mattick; two sisters, Carol (Glen) Lanzendorfer and Marilyn Rooney; sisters-in-law, Lucy Rooney and Betty Rooney; the Lins family; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Harold; husband, Gene, in 1999; brothers, William (Lucy) Rooney and Thomas (Betty) Rooney; and sisters, Jeanne (Robert) Paskey and Susan (Lee) Thompson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Colleen will be celebrated at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 129 Daley St., Spring Green, WI 53588 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Burial will be at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH on Monday, Sept. 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care, St. Croix Hospice, and to all special relatives and friends who have helped Colleen. Memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church or the Spring Green Library. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.