Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Dula
FUNERAL HOME
Foster Funeral & Cremation Service - Coho St
2737 Coho St
Madison, WI

Dula, David W. (Kurtz)

MADISON - David W. (Kurtz) Dula, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Madison. He graduated from Madison College with art degrees. He was a very gifted, artistic person who brought his unique view of color, shape and design to everything he did.

Grandparents, Carol and Willis Kurtz, and Ollie Dula and Charlie Singleton, preceded him in death, along with his stepmother, Leflorence Dula. Survivors include his mother, Majorie Kurtz; father, Charles Dula; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles from Wisconsin, Florida, Illinois and North Carolina.

The memorial service will be on Jan. 2, 2021, at FOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 2109 Luann Lane, Madison, from 1-3 p.m., with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI Dane County or Madison Urban Ministry.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Foster Funeral & Cremation Service - Coho St
2737 Coho St, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Foster Funeral & Cremation Service - Coho St
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Foster Funeral & Cremation Service - Coho St.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mr. & Mrs. Christopher Harris
December 16, 2020
Mr. & Mrs. Christopher Harris
December 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family. Much love to you my dearest friend and sister in Christ Jesus.
Mr. & Mrs. Christopher Harris
December 16, 2020
I was David´s first grade teacher at Sandburg School. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. You are in my heart as you grieve his loss. He was a very gifted child when I had him in class.
Carol Melo
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results