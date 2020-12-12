Dula, David W. (Kurtz)

MADISON - David W. (Kurtz) Dula, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Madison. He graduated from Madison College with art degrees. He was a very gifted, artistic person who brought his unique view of color, shape and design to everything he did.

Grandparents, Carol and Willis Kurtz, and Ollie Dula and Charlie Singleton, preceded him in death, along with his stepmother, Leflorence Dula. Survivors include his mother, Majorie Kurtz; father, Charles Dula; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles from Wisconsin, Florida, Illinois and North Carolina.

The memorial service will be on Jan. 2, 2021, at FOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 2109 Luann Lane, Madison, from 1-3 p.m., with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI Dane County or Madison Urban Ministry.