David Jeffrey "Dave" Lofgren

Dec. 30, 1960 – Feb. 28, 2022

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – David Jeffrey "Dave" Lofgren, USMC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.), passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Dave was born Dec. 30, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., to Gordon and Patricia Lofgren. He grew up in McFarland and graduated from Edgewood High School in Madison. Dave attended UW-Madison, where he became an accomplished wrestler while earning his bachelor's degree in Journalism, with a minor in Agriculture. After college, Dave joined the U.S. Marine Corps and spent the next 28 years building an inspiring and prestigious career that included earning a master's degree in Strategic Security Studies from the National Defense College and participating in operations Desert Storm, Restore Hope, Enduring Freedom x 3, and Iraqi Freedom. Dave was awarded numerous awards and medals throughout his military career, including a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

In 1992, while on a military deployment to Singapore, Dave met his best friend and love of his life, Vongthipsuda "Giap" King. They were wed June 4, 1993, and throughout their 29 years of marriage, they were blessed with six beautiful children. Dave was a proud and devoted family man and happily spent hours participating in various clubs his children belonged to, attending their numerous sporting events, teaching them invaluable skills and life lessons, and simply sharing life's priceless moments with his wife and children. The legacy he leaves will forever be seen through his children, their accomplishments, and the love they share between them.

Dave was a man of endless depth. His love of the outdoors fueled his passion for hunting, fishing, and nursing the occasional sick plant or tree back to health. His devotion to his church and community was demonstrated in his unwavering and selfless dedication to the needs of others. Dave was fluent in Urdu, Pashti, Swedish, Norwegian, and Spanish. His breadth of knowledge and vocabulary seemed unlimited, making him a skilled orator (and forcing others to buy a pocket dictionary). Dave's endless jokes served to both entertain his kids and endear him to those making his bigger-than-life acquaintance for the first time. His endless pursuit of knowledge and new experiences was contagious to those lucky enough to know him.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Lofgren; and his brother, Daniel Lofgren.

Dave leaves behind his wife, Giap of Fredericksburg, Va.; his children, Erik of Camp Lejeune, N.C., Niklas of Madison, Wis., Kristian of Harrisonburg, Va., and Lukas, Lily and Oskar of the family home; his mother, Patricia Lofgren of McFarland, Wis.; sisters, Joan (Mark) Neumann of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Kathy (Mark) Siegmann of McFarland, Wis.; brothers, Karl (Lori) Lofgren of Lodi, Wis., and Mark Lofgren of McFarland, Wis.; sister-in-law, Amita Lofgren of Wausau, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He also has left behind innumerable friends, all invariably like family to him. David touched the lives of many.

Funeral services were held on March 11, 2022, at Living Hope Lutheran Church, Stafford, Va., with the Rev. Marcus Breitbarth officiating. A captioned video of the service is available on the "David J Lofgren Memorial Page" on Facebook. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

