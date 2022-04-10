Dr. Debra Hullett

April 25, 1954 - April 2, 2022

OREGON – Dr. Deb Hullett, age 67, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born on April 25, 1954, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Richard and Enez (Nelson) Hullett.

Deb graduated from Northfield High School in Minnesota in 1972 and earned her Ph.D. from UW-Madison. She worked as a Distinguished Scientist at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Department of Surgery for over 30 years. Her renowned work resulted in numerous awards, over 130 publications and multiple patents in the area of transplant immunology and diabetes research.

Deb loved music and books, was a patient teacher, and was known for her intellect and independence. She enjoyed softball and hockey, playing goalie for the Madison women's club team for many years. Deb most enjoyed time outdoors and at her cabin in northern Minnesota. She was an avid kayaker and fisherman. She loved sharing her enthusiasm for nature and the outdoors with her nephews and niece, and spending time around the campfire with family and friends.

Deb is survived by her sisters, Jan (Brian) Johnson and Rebecca (Michael) Nolan; brother, David (Cynthia) Hullett; and nephews and niece, Andy (Jen), Alex (Anissa), Charlie and Luke Johnson, Daniel (Elise) and Hallie Nolan; and great-niece, Zilphia Johnson; and great-nephew, Finley Johnson. She is united in death with her parents, Enez and Richard; brother, Larry (Rose Mary); and friend, Joanne Wagner.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, Wis., from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022. A private family service will be held in Minnesota at a later date.

Memorials may be gifted in Deb's name to Keys of Happiness Animal Rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

