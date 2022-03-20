Denise A. Roelke

Oct. 17, 1954 - March 10, 2022

SAUK PRAIRIE - Denise A. Roelke, age 67, passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

She was born October 17, 1954, to the late Joseph and Mary (Milner) Frosch. In her sophomore year, Denise met her high school sweetheart, Ken Roelke. Together they graduated in the class of 1972; they later married at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on August 30, 1980.

While in high school, Denise started working at a local grocery chain, where she spent the next 43-years, growing into management and serving her community. Through her career she made many lifelong friendships and connections. Every day, Denise would try to do "three acts of kindness." She enjoyed helping elderly residents, who gratefully appreciated her assistance and at home grocery drop offs, as realized by the many kind notes and cards Denise's family received.

After her retirement, she enjoyed working at St. Vincent DePaul for about seven years. At Vinny's, she loved crafting, antiquing, and repurposing unique pieces, including furniture items for sale. Those who visited Denise's home could see this passion in her furniture and decor. She and Ken enjoyed searching flea markets looking for bargains and antiques, and sometimes they would find the right item on the curb to refinish. She also found great joy in making jewelry and custom signs with her favorite quotes, sayings and song lyrics.

Alongside these hobbies and love for antiques, she and Ken enjoyed classic cars and car shows. They annually attended the "Back to the 50's" show in Minneapolis every summer for the past 40-years. That love of driving classic cars would sometimes result in, "Ken, come get me... the car is broken." She enjoyed daily walks and bicycle rides at home and was fortunate to spend winters in Sarasota, FL. Denise always had a special place in her heart for her "granddog," Wermly.

Denise is survived by her husband, Ken; her boys: Jesse (Lisa Brown) and Dylan (Erin Vander Weele); her siblings: Diane Loper (Bud Styer), Dan (Jackie) Frosch; in-laws, Irene and Cyril Ripp; sisters and brothers-in-law: Louise Frosch, Bonnie Beckwith, Diane (Mark) Maier, Donna (Bill) Lenerz, Jolene (Jim) Meicher, Jeanie (Rich) Wipperfurth, Randy (Diane) Roelke. Denise is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Frosch; two infant sisters: Debra and Dawn; and her father-in-law Alfred "Fritz" Roelke.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 25 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A Mass will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Norbert's Catholic Church, Roxbury; visitation will also be held the morning of mass at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Celebration of Denise's Life will be held at the Dorf Haus in Roxbury on Saturday, March 26, from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. Drive your classic car if you have one in remembrance of Denise (weather permitting).

Denise's family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Agrace Hospice, the healthcare professionals at U.W. Health Carbone Cancer Center, and to the many friends and family for their thoughts, prayers and assistance.

There will be a memorial created in Denise's name for further serving the community through acts of kindness. In addition, a scholarship will be established in Denise's name for a Sauk Prairie High School graduate studying the arts.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.