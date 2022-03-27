Donna Mae Decker Mattison

July 10, 1930 - March 25, 2022

BRODHEAD - Donna Mae Decker Mattison, 91, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at New Glarus Home in New Glarus, Wis.

Donna was born on July 10, 1930, in Wausau, the daughter of George and Linda (Nelson) Decker. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1948. In 1952, she graduated from UW-Madison and took a teaching position in Brodhead. It was there that she met Merton Mattison, and they were married in Wausau, on May 7, 1955.

They lived in Brodhead until 2011. Donna was a substitute teacher in the Brodhead School District and taught students from elementary level through high school and across a variety of subjects. She was active in many community and church activities, but especially activities that dealt with history and genealogy.

Donna is survived by her son, Jay (Mary) of Verona, Wis.; her two grandchildren, Lars (Andrea) and Kari; and her great-grandson, Tobias. She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Merton.

Honoring Donna's wishes, no formal visitation or services will be held. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Donna requested that you remember her by calling your mother and father, sharing a smile and greeting a stranger on the street, visiting a lonely person, inviting a neighbor to your home for coffee, taking cookies to a care facility, or doing a kind deed for a friend. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

