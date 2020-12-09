Balistreri, Frank Anthony

WAUNAKEE - Frank Anthony Balistreri, age 84, lost his battle with Covid-19 on Dec. 3, 2020. His family was able to say goodbye, and his wife and son were with him when he left this world to take his place as our guardian angel.

Frank was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Joseph Balistreri and Loretta Krzyinski. He married Peg Wepking on Aug. 25, 1989, in Madison, Wis.

Survivors include his children, Frankie, Steve, Tony (Amanda), Lori (Wayne), Neal (Monica), Tracy (Joe) and Stephanie (Matt); seventeen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ann Marie (Rick) and Linda; and brother, Jerry; his sisters-in-law, Dee and Linda; and brother-in-law, Mark (Nancy).

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Anthony and Joseph Jr.; and sister, Monica.

Frank held many jobs before finding his true passion as a police officer. He was hired by the Village of Waunakee in 1970. In 1982, he became Chief of Police. Frank had a successful career in Waunakee until he retired in 1995. He loved and cared deeply about the community he served. Frank was so proud to be part of such an amazing profession.

Frank lived an amazing life. He loved his family. He is remembered by all for his huge smile, his famous train whistle, his teasing ways, and his willingness to help anyone in their time of need. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Frank's family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Meriter for their amazing care and love. They were there for him when we couldn't be. Covid is a horrible way to die for the person and the family. Please wear a mask and follow the guidelines.

Due to the pandemic, a private service will be for immediate family only. A celebration of Frank's life will be held in the summer of 2021 when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family so they can set up a scholarship in Frank's honor, for a Waunakee High School student going into the police science. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

