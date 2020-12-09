Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Balistreri
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Waunakee High School
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Balistreri, Frank Anthony

WAUNAKEE - Frank Anthony Balistreri, age 84, lost his battle with Covid-19 on Dec. 3, 2020. His family was able to say goodbye, and his wife and son were with him when he left this world to take his place as our guardian angel.

Frank was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Joseph Balistreri and Loretta Krzyinski. He married Peg Wepking on Aug. 25, 1989, in Madison, Wis.

Survivors include his children, Frankie, Steve, Tony (Amanda), Lori (Wayne), Neal (Monica), Tracy (Joe) and Stephanie (Matt); seventeen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ann Marie (Rick) and Linda; and brother, Jerry; his sisters-in-law, Dee and Linda; and brother-in-law, Mark (Nancy).

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Anthony and Joseph Jr.; and sister, Monica.

Frank held many jobs before finding his true passion as a police officer. He was hired by the Village of Waunakee in 1970. In 1982, he became Chief of Police. Frank had a successful career in Waunakee until he retired in 1995. He loved and cared deeply about the community he served. Frank was so proud to be part of such an amazing profession.

Frank lived an amazing life. He loved his family. He is remembered by all for his huge smile, his famous train whistle, his teasing ways, and his willingness to help anyone in their time of need. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Frank's family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Meriter for their amazing care and love. They were there for him when we couldn't be. Covid is a horrible way to die for the person and the family. Please wear a mask and follow the guidelines.

Due to the pandemic, a private service will be for immediate family only. A celebration of Frank's life will be held in the summer of 2021 when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family so they can set up a scholarship in Frank's honor, for a Waunakee High School student going into the police science. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
To Peg and Tony and the family so sorry to hear about Frank, I've known him since you were born Tony. Lived at the same apartment building in Middleton. Worked with him on training and always had a good time together, not just Law Enforcement, but both of us had a true love for softball. I will miss him, he was the one person that I knew in law enforcement the most years. He truly was a "GREAT" guy and a great friend.
Robert Gohre Sr
January 8, 2021
My condolences Tony and the Balisteri family. I did have the opportunity to meet your on few occasions Tony, a good man. Our thought are with you and the family.
Joe Carril
December 10, 2020
Condolences to the Balistreri Family. I enjoyed working with him when our paths crossed when I was with Mad. P.D., and he was a fine officer for the Waunakee community. RIP.
Richard Daley
December 9, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences to the family of Frank. I enjoyed working with him in Waunakee. Frank always had a smile on his face. RIP Frank
Joyce Frey
December 9, 2020
Condolences to Tony and all the family.
Michael Passini
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results