Gerald "Jerry" Slusser
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Stoughton
1358 Hwy 51 N
Stoughton, WI

Slusser, Gerald Gene "Jerry"

STOUGHTON - Gerald Gene "Jerry" Slusser, age 91, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, from cancer. He was born on June 18, 1930, the son of Jesse and Lydia (Brandt) Slusser.

Jerry loved sports and excelled in football, basketball and tennis. He met Theodora Winchell at UW- Madison, and upon his graduation, they married in Green Bay on July 18, 1953. In 1976, Jerry and Teddy moved to Arizona from Neenah, Wis. After Teddy's death, he moved back to Wisconsin and settled in Stoughton near his daughter. He was a lifelong Badgers and Packers fan. Jerry's love of family was unwavering and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his daughter, Lesley Johnson (Terry Marshall); son, Judson Slusser (Chuck Walworth); granddaughter, Hillary Johnson; and friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Teddy (2010); brother, Don (2004); and half-sister, Katheryn (1995).

A celebration of life service will be held in the spring of 2022, at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Jerry's name, to the American Cancer Society - 1-800-227-2345. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson

(608)873-4590


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Stoughton
