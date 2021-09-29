Menu
Gerald Vosen
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Vosen, Gerald P.

BARABOO – Father Gerald P. Vosen, age 87, entered eternal life on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Father Vosen was born on April 16, 1934, to Carl and Alice (Frantz) Vosen of Merrimac, Wis. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Wilson, and was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis, Dan, Jim, and Don, and sister, Estelle.

During the 60 years of Father Vosen's ministry, being in a parish was closest to his heart – to know his people and be present to them. The highlight of each week was coming together with the people to hear and share the Word of God and to participate in the mystery of the Eucharist.

In 1972, with the help of family and friends, he established a youth club called "I Get the Window." Their motto was, "Through the visible, we see the Invisible." Over a span of 20 years, hundreds of young people were helped to see the Invisible.

After retirement, Father Vosen continued to reach out to people through the many books that he wrote. Through his numerous stories he shared the experience of others in discovering and seeing God and becoming sensitive to God and aware of His powerful presence in our daily lives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Father Vosen touched and enriched many lives throughout his 60 years of ministry and will be deeply missed.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Some of us called him "Greg." He came into the seminary as a "Special" student. And special he was, being very quiet and well-liked. Having entered in 1949, we eventually received him as a "classmate." He was very mature, compared to many of us. But I should speak for myself, only; it took me years to attain his maturity. As "president," Greg held us together in the very later years. In fact, we met at his residence for one of the annual meetings. He was extremely gracious. Perhaps coming from so far, I personally felt his hospitality. I am just one person, of probably many, who was edified by Gerry. I am praying for him - and in as much as we are able - to him. May we all enjoy eternal life more fully in the days or years ahead. I am 86 and counting it thereafter one day at a time. May eternal rest grant to him, oh Lord......The family may be assured of my prayers for them! Walt, classmate from Marinette - and now from Colville, WA.
Walter F. Stichart, Colville, WA
October 7, 2021
Fr Vosen and I served parishes in Janesville some years ago... He brought a lively and deep faith to the people. Because we ae similar in age, it is not possible or me to travel from Madison for his funeral Mas. To All his family, my prayerful love and gratutude for his presence in my life and in the lives of countless people....Peace.... Fr Tom Doheny 313 Stratton Way, Madison wi 53719
Fr Tom Doheny:
September 30, 2021
My sympathy goes out to all his friends and family. I remember him and his puppet Mularkey from grade school in the 60s at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church where he served. He was a very well loved priest.
Cathi Doll Williams
Friend
September 29, 2021
Father Vosen was such a kind, caring and compassionate man. When he was the parish priest in Cottage Grove in the 70´s, I was fortunate to chaperone a couple times to "I Get The Window" outings. His care and thoughtfulness of others will always be remembered.
Kathie Baxter
Other
September 29, 2021
He was such a gift from God to everyone! I was a frequent chaperon for the I Get The Window club in the 70's.....the group touched so many young people who were in need of heart and peace. RIP to a wonderful and kind person!
Dolores Zeeh
September 29, 2021
Father Vosen married us in 1969. He always remained in our hearts. Last year we went to visit him when we heard where he lived. We had a great visit. He of course remembered us and we shared stories and laughter. We were so blessed to know him.
Kathy and Bill Sorenson
Other
September 29, 2021
