May, Gordon E. "Joe"

STOUGHTON - Gordon E. "Joe" May, age 93, of Stoughton, passed away Dec. 30, 2021, peacefully surrounded by family. He was a longtime resident of Stoughton, also living in Madison for 30 years. Gordon was born in Minden, Neb., on July 25, 1928, to Grace (Atchison) and Paul May Sr. He attended Stoughton Public Schools and graduated in 1946.

Gordon spent two years in the U.S. Army where he was trained at the Army Intelligence School in Fort Riley, Kan., and served in Intelligence Operations with the 88th Infantry Division in Italy. After discharge, the G.I. Bill allowed him to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a bachelor's degree of sociology, in three years. He had the privilege of joining other veterans on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in September 2013.

Survivors include his five children, Mary Jo (Dan) Davis, Marcia Tarrant, Margie May of Stoughton, Margy May and Michael May of Oregon; and his step-children, Michael Hotchkiss and Renee (Hotchkiss) Johnson and their families. He is further survived by four grandchildren, Betsy (Matt) Towns, Mari Davis, and Justin and Eddie Blumenthal; and great-grandchildren, Malcolm and Noah Towns and Lydia Davis. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Betty (Holtan) May; his second wife, Ardell (Hotchkiss) May; brother, Paul May Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lisa May; special niece, Jean Reid; and other family members.

Gordon worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration, where he managed state properties for 30 years before retiring in 1987 at the age of 59. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, brother, Paul and son, Mike. He also raised Brittany Spaniels and ran them in field trials throughout the Midwest. Gordon loved golfing at Stoughton Country Club with his "Cronies," as he called them. In the 1980s he opened the Quill & Brush Art Gallery of Stoughton with his wife, Betty. Gordon loved music and enjoyed the Big Band Era. He had the good fortune to attend performances of many of the big names - Louie Armstrong, Benny Goodman, and Glen Miller, to name a few. He loved the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Gordon was very proud to be a contestant on the Wheel of Fortune, where he was the Grand Prize Winner of a new car and merchandise. He had a great love for Florida's emerald coast and spent 30 years wintering in Destin, Fla.

Gordon was a member of the Stoughton Country Club, Bethel Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 59 of Stoughton and served on the Stoughton School Board in the 1970s.

Gordon felt that family was the most important aspect of his life. His family was his world and he loved spending time with his children and their families.

The family would like to thank Gordon's Caregivers and Agrace Hospice for the excellent in-home care they provided, and are grateful for the dedication, kindness and friendship that they gave Gordon and his family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH of Madison. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts can be sent to The American Parkinson's Organization Wisconsin Chapter: www.apdaparkinson.org/community/wisconsin. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is assisting the family.

