MADISON - Gregory D. "Greggo" Olson, age 66, of Madison, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in La Crosse, the son of Marvin and Lois (Wettlaufer) Olson. He graduated from Verona High School in 1972.

Gregg was a talented abstract artist, creating art from found objects. Metal detecting was a passion, and he was a member of the Four Lakes Metal Detector Club. Gregg never lost his childlike wonder. He enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. He was an avid Packers and NASCAR fan. Gregg worked for UW Hospital in Madison for over 40 years, primarily as a patient escort. This was his true calling, as he was able to provide reassurance and a smile to anyone during their hospital stay. He loved his job and his co-workers. After retiring, he continued to volunteer as a patient escort at the hospital. He truly enjoyed time spent at his uncle Millard Wettlaufer Jr.'s farm in Arcadia and time with family.

Gregg is survived by his siblings, Cindy (Jim) Hannem, Dennis (Annie Klein) Olson and Daniel (Judith Caldwell) Olson-Caldwell; niece, Kelsey (Zack) Riddle; and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Gregg's life will be held when we can all gather safely. The family would like to give a special thank you to Mary Ann Michel and her family for their friendship and tender loving care of Gregg, and for accepting him into their family. Also, we appreciate everyone who cared for Gregg at the UW Hospital during his hospitalization. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

