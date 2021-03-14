Menu
Gregory Olson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Verona Area High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Olson, Gregory D. "Greggo"

MADISON - Gregory D. "Greggo" Olson, age 66, of Madison, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in La Crosse, the son of Marvin and Lois (Wettlaufer) Olson. He graduated from Verona High School in 1972.

Gregg was a talented abstract artist, creating art from found objects. Metal detecting was a passion, and he was a member of the Four Lakes Metal Detector Club. Gregg never lost his childlike wonder. He enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. He was an avid Packers and NASCAR fan. Gregg worked for UW Hospital in Madison for over 40 years, primarily as a patient escort. This was his true calling, as he was able to provide reassurance and a smile to anyone during their hospital stay. He loved his job and his co-workers. After retiring, he continued to volunteer as a patient escort at the hospital. He truly enjoyed time spent at his uncle Millard Wettlaufer Jr.'s farm in Arcadia and time with family.

Gregg is survived by his siblings, Cindy (Jim) Hannem, Dennis (Annie Klein) Olson and Daniel (Judith Caldwell) Olson-Caldwell; niece, Kelsey (Zack) Riddle; and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Gregg's life will be held when we can all gather safely. The family would like to give a special thank you to Mary Ann Michel and her family for their friendship and tender loving care of Gregg, and for accepting him into their family. Also, we appreciate everyone who cared for Gregg at the UW Hospital during his hospitalization. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
I will always consider Greggo one of my best pals. My first thoughts are that he turned me on to underground comix and our trips "record hogging" together, scouring used record and thrift stores. He leaves me with a lot of good memories- too many for the space here. I attached a favorite picture he sent me when he was in Austin.
Dave Geiger
March 26, 2021
Greg always had a smile on his face and never missed an opportunity to ask how things were-offering support and encouragement to staff and patients. A ride in the elevator always lightened the day. My sympathies to all his loved ones.
Heather Jaeger
March 14, 2021
Saddened to hear this today. Greg always had a smile and genuine greeting for patients, visitors and staff at UW, for all who he encountered. His sense of humor was a joy in a busy hectic place which made the rest of the day a little lighter. One of the kindest souls I had the privilege to encounter for brief moments over many years. Greg will be missed deeply by the UW family. Sending prayers and love to his all his family and friends.
Polly Jewel-Ripp
March 14, 2021
He was a close friend of Nina Fulton until her passing, she aways called him haydad and the name stuck. R.I.P. my friend.
Tre Younger
March 14, 2021
