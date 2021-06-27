Pitot, Henry Clement III

MADISON - Henry Clement Pitot III, M.D., Ph.D., loving husband and treasured father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was called into eternal life to join his beloved Jesus Christ on June 9, 2021, at the age of 91. His kindness, intelligence, generosity and devotion to family, faith, and his calling as a scientist will not be forgotten.

Born on May 12, 1930, to Henry and Bertha Pitot, Dr. Pitot completed his undergraduate degree in 1951 at the Virginia Military Institute, where he found a love of biochemistry and lifelong friendships among his "Brother Rats." He earned his Medical Degree (1955) and Ph.D. in biochemistry (1959) from Tulane University, and often expressed gratitude to the American Cancer Society for supporting his postdoctoral pathology fellowship. Dr. Pitot came to UW-Madison to conduct research at McArdle laboratories, an internationally renowned cancer research facility. During his next 50-plus years at the UW, Dr. Pitot became an eminent pathologist, he was a professor of oncology and pathology, and he variously served as Pathology Department Chair, Acting Dean of the Medical School, and Director of McArdle. As dean, Dr. Pitot joined the effort to unite UW's cancer treatment and research centers to create what is now known as the Carbone Cancer Center, one of a relatively few NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the country.

Dr. Pitot enjoyed writing, and in addition to over 500 journal publications, he authored and published "The Fundamentals of Oncology," a textbook widely used in medical schools. He was recognized by many national organizations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the New York Academy of Sciences; he was a lifetime member of the American Cancer Society and honorary member of the Japanese Cancer Society. He was appointed to the National Cancer Advisory Board by President Jimmy Carter and served for three years, then was reappointed by President Bush for three more, serving as chair. In 1995, Tulane University awarded Dr. Pitot an honorary Doctor of Science degree, and his adult children traveled from across the country to celebrate his achievements.

The loss of this great man leaves many with sorrow that is beyond description with mere words. Even as he pursued his research tirelessly, he was always a loving and caring husband and father. His deep love for his wife and family were matched only by his absolute devotion to his Catholic faith and the works of the church. Henry was one of the original volunteers for St. Vincent de Paul's pantry, he served food for residents at Grace Episcopal Men's Shelter, attended a men's retreat every year, met with others in the church for dialogues about faith, attended daily Mass and said the Rosary every day. He loved his wife, Julie, to the core of his being, and their marriage of 63 years offered an example of the power of lasting love. Throughout their marriage, the two loved to spend time at their second home on Spider Lake in Hayward, and he spent a great deal of energy creating a space where all are welcome. Four generations of his family have spent time Up North, supporting Henry in his quest to catch a prize Muskie, and creating deep friendships with others at the lake.

The simplest pleasures in life brought Henry joy. He loved family dinners and excelled at grilling a great steak and carving the holiday turkey. He was deeply proud of his children and grandchildren and loved being "G.G. Pa" to the next generation of little ones. Anyone who watched a Packers game with him witnessed his passionate loyalty to his home team, and although it might surprise many he did yell at the refs and always kept a glass of milk handy to calm his stomach. He was a voracious reader and lifelong scholar and instilled a love of learning in all his children.

Henry and Julie joined in their deep sorrow over the loss of their firstborn, Bertha Elizabeth "Beth" Pitot Hubbard, to breast cancer in 2004, and Henry was devastated by the loss of his beloved Julie in 2017. If people can find any comfort during this time of grief, perhaps it is in believing that Henry, Julie, and Beth are joined again and will continue to live on in spirit and in the memory of all whose lives were touched by the three of them.

Henry is survived by seven children, Dr. Anita (Dr. Gregory) Mayer of Paradise Valley, Ariz., Jeanne (Robert) Frank of Madison, Catherine (Gregory) Genin of Madison, Dr. Henry (Dr. Kika Dudiak) Pitot of Rochester, Minn., Dr. Michelle Pitot of Madison, Dr. Lisa Pitot of LaCrosse, and Patrice (Erik) Bruneman of San Francisco; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Beth Pitot Memorial Rehab Nursing Fund, UW Hospital, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53706; St. Vincent de Paul; or McArdle Laboratories. The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the communities of Blessed Sacrament Church and the Bishop O'Donnell Chapel, the personnel at Coventry Village, and to Joyce Williams for her tireless and loving care of our dad. We will all miss him so much.

