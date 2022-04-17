Menu
Iris Hiltbrunner
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI

Iris Hiltbrunner

Sept. 17, 1932 - April 12, 2022

STOUGHTON/WINDSOR - Iris Hiltbrunner, age 89, joined her husband, Peter, and parents on April 12, 2022, in God's eternal home. She was born Iris H. Juettner on Sept. 17, 1932, in Chemnitz, Germany, and immigrated to the United States in the late 1950's.

Iris was known for her beautiful artistic creations as well as her green thumb, beautiful plants and gardens. She lived at Skaalen Heritage Center since 2011 where she enjoyed all of the activities provided but especially the crafts department. She was a very talented artist and won many ribbons and awards at the Stoughton and Dane County fairs.

Iris had many friends where she and her deceased husband lived in the Town of Windsor for more than thirty years.

Interment will be family only. A celebration of life will be held at Skaalen Home at a later time.

Her smile and sense of humor will be missed by many especially the staff of Skaalen, her Wisconsin family and her family in Germany. Angels, enjoy the art and warmth of a special lady.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.