Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Ludlum
FUNERAL HOME
Gorgen Funeral Home - Mineral Point
310 Ridge Street
Mineral Point, WI

Ludlum, James Michael "Jim"

MINERAL POINT - James Michael "Jim" Ludlum (Lud), age 69, of Mineral Point, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in the line of duty. He was born on Jan. 29, 1952, the son of Willard and Agnes (Palzkill) Ludlum. He married Sheila (Gilman) Ludlum on June 7, 1985. He worked as an agricultural mechanic at the Farmers Store in Mineral Point for over 50 years. He joined the Mineral Point Fire Department in October of 1984 to present, served 22 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, and was an active member of the Ss. Mary & Paul Parish. He had a passion for farming and fishing.

Jim is survived by his sons, Adam Ludlum and Troy (Tiffany) Ludlum of Mineral Point; his grandchildren, Rylee, Erica Rose, Preston and Austin (Rooster); his siblings, Clarita Scott of Beloit, John (Marilyn) Ludlum of Monroe, Mary Schweitzer of Mineral Point, Robert (Marlene) of Mineral Point, Thomas (Kate) Ludlum of Dodgeville, Charles (Leah) Ludlum of Madison, Terry (James) Gevelinger of Mineral Point, and Kenneth (Susan) Ludlum of Belmont; his sister-in-law, Jackie Ludlum; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia; parents, Willard and Agnes Ludlum; brother, William Ludlum; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Scott and James Schweitzer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Father David Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. The family is requesting anyone in attendance to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for future charitable donations. The Mass will be livestreamed through the Congregation of St Mary-St Paul Facebook page.

Gorgen Funeral Home

310 Ridge St.

Mineral Point, WI 53565

www.gorgenfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church
224 Davis Street, Mineral Point, WI
Jan
12
Visitation
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's & St. Paul's Catholic Church
224 Davis St, Mineral Point, WI
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church
224 Davis Street, Mineral Point, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gorgen Funeral Home - Mineral Point
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gorgen Funeral Home - Mineral Point.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathies to all. He will always be a member of the Fire Service Community who will do whatever it takes to help the family when needed Sincerely Paul E Albinger Jr. Retired Fire Chief Saukville, WI. & Lakeside, AZ
Paul E Albinger Jr.
January 12, 2022
We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers for James's Family, friends, co-workers and fellow firefighters and Emergency workers. There are no words for the loss of a fellow brother. We will take it from here James, Thank you for your dedication and Service. Blanchardville Fire and EMS
Blanchardville EMS Laura E. Palmer
Other
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results