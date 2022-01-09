Ludlum, James Michael "Jim"

MINERAL POINT - James Michael "Jim" Ludlum (Lud), age 69, of Mineral Point, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in the line of duty. He was born on Jan. 29, 1952, the son of Willard and Agnes (Palzkill) Ludlum. He married Sheila (Gilman) Ludlum on June 7, 1985. He worked as an agricultural mechanic at the Farmers Store in Mineral Point for over 50 years. He joined the Mineral Point Fire Department in October of 1984 to present, served 22 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, and was an active member of the Ss. Mary & Paul Parish. He had a passion for farming and fishing.

Jim is survived by his sons, Adam Ludlum and Troy (Tiffany) Ludlum of Mineral Point; his grandchildren, Rylee, Erica Rose, Preston and Austin (Rooster); his siblings, Clarita Scott of Beloit, John (Marilyn) Ludlum of Monroe, Mary Schweitzer of Mineral Point, Robert (Marlene) of Mineral Point, Thomas (Kate) Ludlum of Dodgeville, Charles (Leah) Ludlum of Madison, Terry (James) Gevelinger of Mineral Point, and Kenneth (Susan) Ludlum of Belmont; his sister-in-law, Jackie Ludlum; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia; parents, Willard and Agnes Ludlum; brother, William Ludlum; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Scott and James Schweitzer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Father David Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. The family is requesting anyone in attendance to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for future charitable donations. The Mass will be livestreamed through the Congregation of St Mary-St Paul Facebook page.

