Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Watson
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Watson, James S., II

MADISON - James S. Watson II died peacefully on Dec. 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Jim was born on May 5, 1929, in Barneveld, Wis., the only son of Stewart and Eldred Watson. Jim graduated from Madison West High School, class of 1947, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jim was the owner and president of Wingra Stone and Redi-mix Company, until his retirement. He enjoyed music, particularly swing and big band style, playing trumpet in multiple bands and orchestras. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling the world with them. He was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Louise Frederick Watson; and their three children, Carla Gierke, James Stewart Watson III, M.D., and Beth (Dave) Roloff; also his sister, Carol (Don) Duppler. Jim is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mark F. Watson; and sisters, Dorothy D'Amelio and Rosemary Shea.

Jim will always be remembered for his love of life, great sense of humor and generosity.

The family would like to thank Coventry Village, Oak Park Place Nakoma and UW Health for all of their compassionate care and support.

Due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of life held at a future date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
As a child, he was always Mr. Watson to me, ever welcoming me to his home. He made funny noises to make us girls laugh. He treated us to meals and rides to fun places like skiing - ever the gentleman and the generous host. I remember him riding his motorcycle around Parkwood hills now and then. The other Dads in their cars just didn´t seem to be as cool. He always brought his daughter, my dear friend Beth, a doll from each of his travels with Mrs. Watson, so Beth had a lovely doll collection. Beth would sometimes tease me for "buttering up" her parents (being sweet to them for favor), and I guess I didn´t have the words back then to explain that I really just loved them as if they were part of my family, because they were. I´m sorry he has passed. Many hugs to all who knew him. He was truly a delightful and original guy!
Cindy Hanson Roeth
January 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results