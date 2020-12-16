Watson, James S., II

MADISON - James S. Watson II died peacefully on Dec. 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Jim was born on May 5, 1929, in Barneveld, Wis., the only son of Stewart and Eldred Watson. Jim graduated from Madison West High School, class of 1947, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jim was the owner and president of Wingra Stone and Redi-mix Company, until his retirement. He enjoyed music, particularly swing and big band style, playing trumpet in multiple bands and orchestras. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling the world with them. He was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Louise Frederick Watson; and their three children, Carla Gierke, James Stewart Watson III, M.D., and Beth (Dave) Roloff; also his sister, Carol (Don) Duppler. Jim is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mark F. Watson; and sisters, Dorothy D'Amelio and Rosemary Shea.

Jim will always be remembered for his love of life, great sense of humor and generosity.

The family would like to thank Coventry Village, Oak Park Place Nakoma and UW Health for all of their compassionate care and support.

Due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of life held at a future date.

