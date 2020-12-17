Jones, Janet L.

MADISON - Janet Larrabee Jones was born on May 20, 1930, in Peterborough, N.H., and died on Dec. 15, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. She graduated from Peterborough High School and got her degree in music education from Oberlin Conservatory of Music. She taught high school vocal music in Oconto, Wis., and grade school music in Madison. She was a life-long piano teacher. She was a long-time and popular choir director at Dale Heights Presbyterian Church. Janet was a member of Allegro Music Club and often performed vocal solos and piano accompaniments at their meetings. She spent the last four years at Brookdale Assisted Living. She had Parkinson's disease for many years.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie; and brother, Ralph. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tom; and her three children, Bruce, Carol (Abbott) and Alan; as well as son-in-law, Steve Abbott; and two grandchildren, Steve and Stephanie.

Her ashes will be buried on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Dale Heights Presbyterian Memorial Garden.