Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Jones
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Jones, Janet L.

MADISON - Janet Larrabee Jones was born on May 20, 1930, in Peterborough, N.H., and died on Dec. 15, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. She graduated from Peterborough High School and got her degree in music education from Oberlin Conservatory of Music. She taught high school vocal music in Oconto, Wis., and grade school music in Madison. She was a life-long piano teacher. She was a long-time and popular choir director at Dale Heights Presbyterian Church. Janet was a member of Allegro Music Club and often performed vocal solos and piano accompaniments at their meetings. She spent the last four years at Brookdale Assisted Living. She had Parkinson's disease for many years.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie; and brother, Ralph. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tom; and her three children, Bruce, Carol (Abbott) and Alan; as well as son-in-law, Steve Abbott; and two grandchildren, Steve and Stephanie.

Her ashes will be buried on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Dale Heights Presbyterian Memorial Garden.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Burial
2:00p.m.
Dale Heights Presbyterian Memorial Garden
WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Mark Larrabee
December 19, 2020
Mark Larrabee
December 19, 2020
I knew Janet long ago when Tom was a distinguished colleague, and she was a fine musician, lovely friend, and great cook. I'm so sorry to have lost contact with them, but I'll always cherish the fond memories, and I send my sincere sympathy to Tom and the family.
Larry Everard
December 18, 2020
I always enjoyed the hospitality I experienced while visiting your home growing up. My condolences, thoughts and prayers go with you all! I would very much appreciate the contact information for Al as it would be fun to catch-up and see where life has taken us. Peace
Mark Peters
December 17, 2020
I had the privilege of knowing Janet for many years and was able to hear her play her organ in her own home. She was such a sweet and sincere woman with a heart of gold.
Ruth McWhorter
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results