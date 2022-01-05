Froelich, Janice Leigh "Jan"

VERONA - Janice Leigh "Jan" Froelich, age 58, died on Jan. 1, 2022. Her life was cut short by one of the most insidious cancers, glioblastoma. Despite such a devastating diagnosis, she bravely faced her illness. She was born on March 10, 1963, to Ralph and Lois (McNutt) Froelich. She married Robert "Rob" Novy Jr. on Sept. 25, 2010, at a location near Blue Mounds State Park. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1981, obtained an accounting degree from the University of Wisconsin, and quickly became a certified public accountant. She began her accounting career in Los Angeles at Coopers & Lybrand. Upon returning to Madison, she became a devoted employee for 30 years at Johnson and Block, becoming a partner in 2005. At J&B she specialized in auditing non-profit organizations, she also mentored "her kids," several of whom have now become partners. Her last years were spent as president of the company. In addition, she selflessly served on the boards of multiple non-profits, including one of her favorites, the Ice Age Trail.

Jan had that million-dollar smile and a charisma that was inescapable. She had a playful sense of humor and was perfectly willing to laugh at herself. She was a "first-mover" and often described as a marketer's dream. She prided herself as an exceptional "dog Mom," which resulted in numerous hours spent on hiking trails to provide quality time exercise. She also enjoyed planning great vacations including a Lake Superior Circle tour and trips to Yellowstone, Glacier, and Waterton National Parks. Trips to Caribbean islands with friends generated great memories. Planning family get-togethers was also a mainstay activity.

Although she enjoyed being pampered on occasion, she enthusiastically engaged in projects demanding exhausting physical labor, including brush management projects (attacking multifloral rose, honeysuckle, and prickly ash) and prairie restoration projects (vanquishing burdock, bull thistle, and her sworn enemy, crown vetch).

Most importantly, Jan was a genuine and authentic friend to many that will miss her.

Jan is survived by her husband; mother, Lois (David) McClyman; father, Ralph Froelich (Karen Ragus); four brothers, Michael (Janine) Froelich, Matthew (Leslie) McClyman and niece, Tilly Sue, Casey (Kelly) McClyman and niece, Mia, and Jeffery (Julianne) Froelich and niece, Anna; one sister, Patricia Froelich and niece, Ellie; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her golden retrievers, Joey, Lilly, and Gracie; and survived by Sophie and Chloe.

A celebration of Jan's life will be held on the land she loved in the Town of Clyde at a date to be determined. Jan's ashes will be spread in an area rich with one of her favorite Monarch-attracting prairie flowers, Showy Goldenrod.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to The Blue Mounds Area Project, The Prairie Enthusiasts, Nature Conservancy, or your local food bank.

