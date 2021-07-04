Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanette Castleberg
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Castleberg, Jeanette J.

MADISON - Jeanette Josephine Castleberg, age 85, passed peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Jeanette was born on Jan. 30, 1936, in Rice Lake, Wis., the youngest daughter of John and Belle B. Brandon. She graduated from Madison's Central High School where she met many lifelong friends.

Jeanette struggled with health issues related to diabetes and lived life like a cat with "90" lives. She loved her family and friends, loved to play cards, loved Turner Classic movies, Broadway shows, dancing and traveling when she was able. But her real passion was art, that she delved into later in life. Jeanette loved trees, loved scenery and created her own world of imagination. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison for many years.

Jeanette is survived by our dad, Robert Lee Castleberg; two daughters, Sheila Castleberg Kalish (Dennis) and Pam A. Castleberg; son, Eric L. Castleberg; daughter-in-law, Letisia Castleberg; stepchildren, Mike Van Brunt (Ellen), Steve Castleberg (Sharon), Cindy Hoff and Suzy Castleberg; grandchildren, Kyle, Brandon (April), Alex (Ashley), Allison (Brian), Ashleigh (John), Brittany, Dakota (Becky), Danielle, Halie (Chad), Patrick (Brittany), Amber (Drew), Aaron, Ryan (Marion), Lindsay (Adam), Jennifer (Mike) and Aubrey (Max); and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Scout, Junior, Rylee, Deliliah, Kade, Chaz, Victoria, Jolene, Adalyn, Xavier, Veree, Vigo, Harper, Hattie, Evie, Rhianna, Everett, Leia and Luna.

She is further survived by her siblings, Joan E. Brandon of Madison and John (Judy) Brandon of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews and extended family, just too many to mention by name. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene; sisters, Eleanor, Joyce, Beatrice and Anna Belle; son-in-law, Wade Hoff; and her best friend in life, Ellen Sheffer.

Funeral services will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, with the Rev. Andy Twiton presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, at church. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

A heartfelt thank you to those who cared for Jeanette over the years, Dr. Robert Olson and Dr. Michelle Schroeder of Associated Physicians, the hospital staff at Meriter Hospital in Madison, and most recently the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Additional heartfelt thanks for our friends and family for their support through these trying times. We are very blessed with the goodness and love you have shared with us. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
1904 Winnebago St., Madison, WI
Jul
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
1904 Winnebago St., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sympathy to your family. Thank you Sheila for calling me to tell me of your Mother´s passing. I met her while I was working at Tomah McDonalds. She made many stops to say hi on her way through, sometimes with her sisters or her daughter. She had such a bubbly personality and we really connected. I always loved her sparkle and spirit. Prayers.
Alice Zastoupil
Friend
July 8, 2021
Our deepest symathies to Jeanette´s family upon the loss of such a beautiful lady! Our friendship with Jeanette was beautiful for so many years. She and her sister, Joan, babysat our only child, Lori, for so many years as a young little one. Her move to Eau Claire to be near her sisters impacted us as she was so far away. Her children, Sheila, Pam and Eric grew up before our eyes and had their own families. Jeanette was so good and kind to us over the years and we always had so many laughs with her! She finally is out of pain and with her Maker and we will surely miss her! Thank you Jeanette for your friendship and guidance! Gary & Terri Engel
Gary & Terri Engel
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results