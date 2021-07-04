Castleberg, Jeanette J.

MADISON - Jeanette Josephine Castleberg, age 85, passed peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Jeanette was born on Jan. 30, 1936, in Rice Lake, Wis., the youngest daughter of John and Belle B. Brandon. She graduated from Madison's Central High School where she met many lifelong friends.

Jeanette struggled with health issues related to diabetes and lived life like a cat with "90" lives. She loved her family and friends, loved to play cards, loved Turner Classic movies, Broadway shows, dancing and traveling when she was able. But her real passion was art, that she delved into later in life. Jeanette loved trees, loved scenery and created her own world of imagination. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison for many years.

Jeanette is survived by our dad, Robert Lee Castleberg; two daughters, Sheila Castleberg Kalish (Dennis) and Pam A. Castleberg; son, Eric L. Castleberg; daughter-in-law, Letisia Castleberg; stepchildren, Mike Van Brunt (Ellen), Steve Castleberg (Sharon), Cindy Hoff and Suzy Castleberg; grandchildren, Kyle, Brandon (April), Alex (Ashley), Allison (Brian), Ashleigh (John), Brittany, Dakota (Becky), Danielle, Halie (Chad), Patrick (Brittany), Amber (Drew), Aaron, Ryan (Marion), Lindsay (Adam), Jennifer (Mike) and Aubrey (Max); and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Scout, Junior, Rylee, Deliliah, Kade, Chaz, Victoria, Jolene, Adalyn, Xavier, Veree, Vigo, Harper, Hattie, Evie, Rhianna, Everett, Leia and Luna.

She is further survived by her siblings, Joan E. Brandon of Madison and John (Judy) Brandon of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews and extended family, just too many to mention by name. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene; sisters, Eleanor, Joyce, Beatrice and Anna Belle; son-in-law, Wade Hoff; and her best friend in life, Ellen Sheffer.

Funeral services will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, with the Rev. Andy Twiton presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, at church. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

A heartfelt thank you to those who cared for Jeanette over the years, Dr. Robert Olson and Dr. Michelle Schroeder of Associated Physicians, the hospital staff at Meriter Hospital in Madison, and most recently the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Additional heartfelt thanks for our friends and family for their support through these trying times. We are very blessed with the goodness and love you have shared with us. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

