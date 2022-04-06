Joan L. Littel (Treptow)

March 16, 1933 - Aprl 2, 2022

MADISON - Joan L. Littel (Treptow), age 89 of Madison, passed away on April 2, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1933, the daughter of Sadie & Henry Treptow. She was married on November 6, 1954, to Delbert Littel in Janesville, WI.

She graduated from St.Mary's Springs Academy in 1951 and graduated from St. Mary's Hospital Nursing School in 1954. She worked at University Hospital from 1954 to 1955. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 40 years as a psychiatric nurse. She helped start the Wisconsin Brain Trauma Assoc. in 1985 and facilitated a support group for 14 years. She was an avid volunteer: Girl Scout Leader, Westmorland Association Chairperson, Chairman of the Queen of Peace Lunchroom, active volunteer in many ministries at Queen of Peace, Edgewood High School Auxiliary Board member, Edgefest Chairperson, Entertainer in the Edgefest Folly's, Developed SOAR (Senior Orientation Activity and Recreation) program at St. Mary's. She was voted one of Madison's "10 Who Made a Difference" in 1986. Her proudest achievement was being a mother of 7 children.

She spent her entire life serving and loving people around her and living life to the fullest. She was somehow everywhere at once, ready for anything with her vibrant personality and radiant smile. She came to sports games, dance recitals, graduations, and birthday parties. She was dedicated to visiting the sick and elderly. She never forgot to send cards & call to sing Happy Birthday. She loved traveling, driving, St. Nick visits, ice skating, swimming, skiing, tap dancing, reading, praying the rosary, watching musicals & sports, talking politics, playing cards, teasing, and laughing. Most of all, she fiercely loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her seven children: Kim, Mike (Cyndi), Nancy (Pete), Barb (Dan), Todd (Kris), Randy (Renee), and Lori (John); her 15 grandchildren: Amanda, Mikayla, Jacob, David, Lauren, John, Will, Andrew, Joshua, Ashley, Sydney, Patrick, Sam, Kylie, and Keaton, 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and her sister-in-law, Shirley Treptow.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, her brother, Jim Treptow, and sister, Phyllis Braun (Joe), In-laws Russ and Bunny Littel, Tony & Bea Littel, and her first grandchild Kara. She was a beloved aunt and a dear friend to many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 am with Father Patrick Norris O.P. presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Queen of Peace Church, St. Mary's Alumni Association in care of the hospital, Edgewood High School Scholarship Fund, or a charity of the donor's choice.

