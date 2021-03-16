O'Flahrity, JoAnn

COBB - JoAnn O'Flahrity, age 85, of Cobb, Wis., passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., surrounded by her loving family.

JoAnn was born on Sept. 7, 1935, the youngest daughter of Ray and Clara Harty. She had many fond memories of growing up on the Harty family farm. She graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1953 and went on to attend Edgewood College, majoring in business education. Following graduation, she began her lifelong career as a business education teacher for the Highland School District. After retirement, she continued as a substitute teacher in Highland until 2020, when she finally finished her teaching journey of 62 years with the same school district. She touched the lives of many generations of Highland families. Everywhere she went she was greeted as "Mrs. O," which always brought a smile to her face.

In November of 1958, she met Jim O'Flahrity at a dance in Muscoda. They were married on June 14, 1960, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Shullsburg, and they were blessed with four beautiful children – Maureen (Jeff) Brunker of Madison, Kathleen (Kris Meuer) of Cobb, Colleen (Mark Fingerson) of Cobb, and Jim (Mary Evans) of Fitchburg. They spent 55 loving years together raising their family on the farm north of Cobb. In addition to her teaching career, Mom spent many years helping Jim on the farm. She enjoyed the fruits of her large garden every summer.

JoAnn and Jim had many great adventures while traveling across the United States on motorcoach tours, making friends along the way. Two of her most memorable trips were traveling to Ireland with her family. She was able to attend her first Daniel O'Donnell concert in Limerick, Ireland. As he was one of her favorite performers, this was a highlight of that trip. She enjoyed attending many more of his concerts throughout the United States.

She took great pride in her 10 grandchildren: Erin Taylor (Nick), Brianna and Bobby Brunker; Megan, Patrick (Erica Walsh) and Shawn (Erin) Meuer; Paige (Mathew Vieth) and Colin Fingerson; Morgan and Donovan O'Flahrity. JoAnn was excited about the upcoming arrival of her first great grandchild, Baby Taylor, due in August 2021. The wonderful times spent with Grandma will remain with them forever.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2015; parents; her two sisters (Clara Mae Grogan and Sister Marian Harty); and her brother-in-law, Max Grogan.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses; her 10 grandchildren; and a nephew, Bryan (Angela) Grogan and their daughter, Lucy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. PHILIP CATHOLIC CHURCH in Highland on Wednesday, March 17 at 11 a.m., with Father Jim Murphy officiating. Burial will be in the St. Philip Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at the SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME in Montfort and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday morning. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the UW health team for their excellent care of our mom during her illness.

JoAnn truly enjoyed life to the fullest. Her family and deep faith in God carried her throughout her life.

An Irish Prayer: Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal. We will love and miss you forever, Mom.