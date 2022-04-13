Joellyn Zimmerman Quinn

SUN PRAIRIE - Joellyn Zimmerman Quinn, 80, passed away in her Sun Prairie home on the morning of Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She valiantly battled cancer three times.

Joellyn was born in Madison, Wis., in 1941, to parents Margaret and Joseph Zimmerman. She married William "Bill" Quinn on Dec. 29, 1971, after a brief courtship. Bill and Joellyn shared three daughters who they loved tremendously: Cathy, Patti (Missy) and Shannon.

Joellyn had a brilliant 40-plus years career at CUNA, where she worked her way up from the steno pool and through her strong work ethic, retired as Vice President of Corporate Relations. A dazzling artist, Joellyn had a passion for quilting. She also loved country music and a good game of Hand and Foot.

Joellyn shared that her core values in life were kindness, compassion, honesty and a love of God. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she wanted all of her loved ones to remember to care for one another.

Joellyn is survived by her daughters, Cathy Quinn (Michael Netzer) of Sun Prairie, Wis., Patti Taylor (Jeff) of Wake Forest, N.C., and Shannon Brott (Jake) of Green Bay, Wis. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Nicole, Joseph, Christian, Nickolas and Sydney; her sister, Nancy Kisting; and a bevvy of beloved family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Joseph; and her husband, William.

A Funeral Mass will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A luncheon will follow at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, Joellyn asked that loved ones wishing to pay tribute to her consider making a donation to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

