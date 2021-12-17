Menu
John Bartos

Bartos, John C.

WAUNAKEE - John C. Bartos, 74, of Waunakee, Wis., and formerly of Lake Geneva, Wis., passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. John was born on Nov. 24, 1947, in Elkhorn, Wis., to the late Charles and Dorothy (Zoellner) Bartos. John graduated in 1966 from Badger High School in Lake Geneva. He then attended the University of Wisconsin, earning his bachelor's in psychology. After graduation, John was able to fulfill a dream of backpacking throughout Europe before beginning his career at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, where he worked for over 20 years.

John is survived by his sister, Valerie Laine of Arizona; his brother, James (Hyly) Bartos of Whitewater, Wis.; and his nephew, Shannon Laine of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

John was a proud supporter of the Bucks, Brewers, Badgers and Packers.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Very sorry to learn of John's passing. My sympathies to his family.
James Skarda
Friend
December 27, 2021
Sorry to hear of this loss. Worked many years on the night shift. I enjoyed his sense of humor and really a nice guy.
Janis Noonan
December 17, 2021
Sending my sympathy to the family. I knew John from Mendota and he was such a kind hearted man. I have g reat memories of his laughter. He will be missed.
Lisa Lynch
Work
December 17, 2021
