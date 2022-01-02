Newman, John B.

MADISON - John B. Newman passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at age 87. He was born on April 16, 1934, in Lancaster, Wis., but spent his childhood years in Fennimore and Platteville. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1952, and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. John was posted to England, but before departing he married his high school sweetheart, Joy McNett, the day after Christmas in 1953. She later joined him in England, where they lived for three years and had two sons.

After serving his country, John returned to Platteville and, with help from the GI Bill, attended UW-Platteville, where he graduated with a B.S. in education. He later earned two master's degrees at UW-Madison, in education curriculum and library science. John had a deep love for teaching and spent 30 years with the Madison Metropolitan School District, first at Frank Allis, then Sennett, La Follette High School (where he also coached swimming, diving, and tennis), and Lindbergh Elementary.

John had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors. Summers were filled with canoe trips down Wisconsin rivers with family and friends, bike treks, tennis matches, or rounds of golf. In the winter, he could be found on the slopes. Skiing was his greatest passion, and he and Joy traveled to Europe, Alaska, and throughout the Rockies with the Madison Ski Club. John also had a creative side and became an accomplished woodcarver with the unique ability to see the final work in a piece of wood. He was a founding member of the Capital Area Carvers of Wisconsin and in 2015 received their Carver Emeritus award. Despite a stroke nine years ago, he never lost his sense of curiosity or passion for learning. His strength and determination remain an inspiration.

John was a member of the Masonic Melody Lodge No. 2 in Platteville for 65 years, becoming a 32nd degree mason. He was also a Zor Shriner, serving on the Camel Patrol, then Pipes and Drums, each for 10 years.

John's love for life and adventure was infectious, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

John is survived by Joy, his wife of 68 years; children, Kevin, Santa Monica, Calif., Steven (Cecilia), San Jose, Calif., and Amy (Mike) Miller, New York, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Lucas, and Ryan Grace. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Lavern Newman.

A memorial service will be held at MONONA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 606 Nichols Road, Monona, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice or Monona United Methodist Church, where he and Joy have been active members since 1962. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

