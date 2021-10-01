Menu
John Pellett
Pellett, John Roger

MIDDLETON / SANIBEL, Fla. - John Roger Pellett, M.D., FACS, age 94, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. He was born in Hamburg, N.J. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he would train to become a tail gunner. After his discharge from the service, he attended and graduated from Rutgers University. He then went on to the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his medical degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Burgess (Pellett), in 1949. They moved to Madison, Wis., in 1955 where he would begin his lengthy career at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

They purchased a 127-acre farm in the town of Middleton in 1962, where they lived for 44 years and raised five children, four sons and the youngest was finally a girl. In 1963, he spent a year in England with his wife and four young sons to further his training at the Royal College of Surgeons in London. He enjoyed many years on the farm remodeling the old farmhouse into their dream home where they would make many great memories hosting formal parties and casual picnics. He was happiest when he could work the farm plowing and planting crops.

He had an accomplished life. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the Wisconsin Surgical Society, the Wisconsin Surgical Club, the General Thoracic Surgical Club and a Professor Emeritus. He was a General and Thoracic surgeon, but he also performed pediatric surgery until 1984. He had many "firsts" for the University: separating the first conjoined twins, the first lung transplant, the first double lung transplant, and the first heart lung transplant.

His depth and breadth as a skilled surgeon reached far beyond the operating room. John was a revered professor of surgery; a legendary teacher who trained generations of surgical residents and fellows; a precise, thoughtful surgeon, who cared deeply for each of the patients that he took care of. He cared for the patient and their family. He was one of the rare individuals who had an impact not only on the patients and their families, but the trainees, colleagues and friends with whom he interacted. John's legacy will not be forgotten until the last person on this earth who knew him shall have passed. He affected so many peoples' lives in so many ways. He was an absolutely amazing physician, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, colleague, teacher and friend. He was a true gentleman, and lived a most wonderful and fulfilling life. He leaves us with a large void, but one filled with wonderful lifelong memories.

John is survived by his children, Jackson B. Pellett II (Shirley) and son, Jackson III and daughter, Jordan; Josh B. Pellett (Gayle) and daughter, Suni (Doug) Bohuis and son, Jake; Jud R. Pellett; Joanie J. Pellett (Tom Fisher) and daughter, Jensen; John S.P. Pellett, son of John R. Pellett Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Calla and Rhett Bolhuis, Adilynne Lecy and Rowyk Pellett. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Burgess Pellett; and his oldest son, John R. Pellett Jr.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 1, 2021.
I had the honor to train with Dr. Pellett during my surgical training at the University of Wisconsin. He was a truly outstanding technical surgeon but an even more amazing person. He had a commitment to his patients and to utilizing his skills to help people that was truly inspiring. He reminded us all what a privilege it is to be a surgeon and the impact that our skills can have to help others. He was an outstanding role model and everyday I strive to live up to the example he demonstrated in his practice. He was a gift to our field and to this world and he will be greatly missed.
Dr. Rebecca Sippel
Work
October 21, 2021
John is my hero, If it was not for him I would not be here today. He performed a major Surgery on me back in 1970 that was a very aggressive Surgery to stop lymphatic leaking. I will never forget him and hardy a day that goes by that I don't think about him.
Paul Elgin
October 8, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Pellett. We shared many good memories during the years at UW and Lone Pine. He will be missed by many.
Alexander S. Foltz, MD
October 7, 2021
My beloved mentor and friend.
James Pinckkey MD
October 5, 2021
Our sympathy and heartfelt thoughts are with your family.....Lone Pine neighbors..... Bob & Judy Klauer
Bob & Judy Klauer
Friend
October 4, 2021
I have a lot of childhood memories of Dr. Pellet, Mrs., and all of the children. He was a remarkable man who made a positive mark on so many lives and will be surely missed. My deepest sympathy to the entire Pellett family.
Nick Voss and Julie
October 2, 2021
It was sad to hear of John's passing, but at the same time, it immediately reminded you what an honor it was to know such an exceptional individual. He worked hard to obtain success, but more important was his dedication to his profession and the people he befriended and taught. He was humble and kind in his approach. He was one of the great men of his time. The world needs more people like John Pellett. He will be missed, but always remembered.
Dr. John & Lana Hamacher
Friend
October 1, 2021
Joanie, I was so sorry to read of your father's passing. I remember how you so proudly spoke of him and with such good reason. What a beautiful obituary -- a life well lived!! God bless you and your family at this time of grief. (I often think fondly of the good times you and I had together at the bank)
Deb Lee
October 1, 2021
