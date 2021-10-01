Pellett, John Roger

MIDDLETON / SANIBEL, Fla. - John Roger Pellett, M.D., FACS, age 94, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. He was born in Hamburg, N.J. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he would train to become a tail gunner. After his discharge from the service, he attended and graduated from Rutgers University. He then went on to the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his medical degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Burgess (Pellett), in 1949. They moved to Madison, Wis., in 1955 where he would begin his lengthy career at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

They purchased a 127-acre farm in the town of Middleton in 1962, where they lived for 44 years and raised five children, four sons and the youngest was finally a girl. In 1963, he spent a year in England with his wife and four young sons to further his training at the Royal College of Surgeons in London. He enjoyed many years on the farm remodeling the old farmhouse into their dream home where they would make many great memories hosting formal parties and casual picnics. He was happiest when he could work the farm plowing and planting crops.

He had an accomplished life. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the Wisconsin Surgical Society, the Wisconsin Surgical Club, the General Thoracic Surgical Club and a Professor Emeritus. He was a General and Thoracic surgeon, but he also performed pediatric surgery until 1984. He had many "firsts" for the University: separating the first conjoined twins, the first lung transplant, the first double lung transplant, and the first heart lung transplant.

His depth and breadth as a skilled surgeon reached far beyond the operating room. John was a revered professor of surgery; a legendary teacher who trained generations of surgical residents and fellows; a precise, thoughtful surgeon, who cared deeply for each of the patients that he took care of. He cared for the patient and their family. He was one of the rare individuals who had an impact not only on the patients and their families, but the trainees, colleagues and friends with whom he interacted. John's legacy will not be forgotten until the last person on this earth who knew him shall have passed. He affected so many peoples' lives in so many ways. He was an absolutely amazing physician, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, colleague, teacher and friend. He was a true gentleman, and lived a most wonderful and fulfilling life. He leaves us with a large void, but one filled with wonderful lifelong memories.

John is survived by his children, Jackson B. Pellett II (Shirley) and son, Jackson III and daughter, Jordan; Josh B. Pellett (Gayle) and daughter, Suni (Doug) Bohuis and son, Jake; Jud R. Pellett; Joanie J. Pellett (Tom Fisher) and daughter, Jensen; John S.P. Pellett, son of John R. Pellett Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Calla and Rhett Bolhuis, Adilynne Lecy and Rowyk Pellett. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Burgess Pellett; and his oldest son, John R. Pellett Jr.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.