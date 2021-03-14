Menu
John Ripp
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waunakee High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Ripp, John R.

STOUGHTON - John R. Ripp, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home. He was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Wanaukee, the son of John P. and Elizabeth (Helt) Ripp. John graduated from Waunakee High School.

The family moved to Stoughton in 1970 after purchasing the farm. He enjoyed surveying the farm on the gator and watching the wildlife. John proudly worked for Findorff Construction for 43 years. He had many stories to tell about the people he worked with and the jobs he was on. John enjoyed farming part-time on the family farm, watching horse pulls, sports, and making trips to Utica.

John is survived by his children, Dan (Cheri), Paul (Rita), Joyce (Jeff) Mellor, Sue (Doug) Skjolaas, Ray (Becki Slater) and Carol (Joe) Eugster; his grandchildren, Jason (Suzi) Ripp, Jen Bailey, Sam Ripp, Nick Mellor, Luke Mellor, Mary (Craig) Immel, Andy Skjolaas, Jacob Eugster and Kat Eugster; seven great-grandchildren; his brothers, Cyril (Irene) and George (Donna) Ripp; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Marje (Leo) Pertzborn, Betty (George) Marx, Sally (George) Miller, Aggie (Clarence) Ganzer, Viola (Don) Mabis, and Annie (Don) Woodburn.

Per John's request, he will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy 51

(608) 873-4590


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
