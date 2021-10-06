Prough, Joni Marie

STOUGHTON - Joni Marie Prough, age 64, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away Oct. 2, 2021. Joni was born to James and Donna Prough on Aug. 26, 1957, in Eau Claire, Wis. She went to Stoughton School and Cottage Grove School. She was a proud member of MARC in Stoughton.

She is survived by her sister, Judy (Dale) Eggen; and her brother, Chris Prough, all of Stoughton. She is also survived by her nieces, Lindsay Buhrow and Kelly Buhrow; nephews, Matt Buhrow and Collin Eggen; two great-nieces, Nora Deegan and Lily Eggen; and great-nephew, Jason Eggen. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Donna Prough; and her brother, Curt Prough.

Joni had a great passion for TV and movies. She never missed Young and the Restless or Golden Girls. She loved the Wizard of Oz, Grease, and all Disney movies. Joni loved music, including grooving to Richard Simmons, to the Oldies. Joni was a loyal Packers fan always sporting her Green and Gold. Joni was known for her love of jewelry, always adorned with sparkly bracelets and necklaces. Joni always had a smile and gave everyone unconditional love! Joni was very lucky to be a part of Community Living Connection. She received wonderful care from CLC and had a special care giver and angel in Leslie Dietzman. Leslie made sure she had the highest quality of life, and she did. Special thank you to Leslie and CLC for the wonderful care that you gave to Joni in her life and thank you to Agrace for their care for Joni in her final days.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton. A visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, and 10 a.m. until the service at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Stoughton MARC, 923 N. Page St., Stoughton, WI 53589, or Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244