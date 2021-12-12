Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Cooper
ABOUT
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Cooper, Joseph Michael

MADISON - Joseph Cooper passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Madison, Wis., on June 12, 1951, to Leo and Emma (Kennedy) Cooper. He was a lifelong Madisonian and was very proud of his time at St. James School, Edgewood High School, and the University of Wisconsin. After a career of over 30 years, Joe retired from University of Wisconsin Housing as an assistant director in 2012. While Joe had many beloved colleagues at Housing, his impact was surely greatest in his position as "coach." Joe coached far too many teams to list them all in one place, but he was most proud of his career as the Girls' Varsity Volleyball Coach for Madison West High School, from 2001-2017. Joe was recognized by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association for having over 300 career wins with West.

Joe married the love of his life, Susan (Jiru) Cooper, on Dec. 7, 1974. Joe is survived by Susan and their children, Travis (Emily), Courtney and Carly Cooper; his siblings, Leo Cooper, Cathy Hlavacek and Mark (Joan) Cooper; his father-in-law, William Fotes; his sisters-in-law, Jan Cooper, Judy Armstrong and Maggie Jiru; his brother-in-law, David Jiru; his grandchildren, Grace, Madeline, Stella and Sophia Herndon, and Irene and Owen Cooper; his grand-dog, Bogart; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Emma Cooper; his mother-in-law, Mary Jiru; his brother, Dennis Cooper; his sister-in-law, LeeAnn Cooper; his brother-in-law, Michael Jiru; and his daughter, Jennifer Cooper-Herndon.

Joe impacted and touched countless lives and will be greatly missed for his humor, leadership and storytelling. He was the finest friend anyone could ask for and lived to serve his community and to make others laugh. Joe was an incredible gardener and loved his many summers at the Eagle Heights Community Gardens; he loved delivering vegetables to his friends and family even more! Joe had a fierce dedication to youth sports and in addition to coaching was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Athletic Association, the board of West Madison Little League, MWABA and many other community groups and organizations. As a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Joe served as an usher and ran "Joe's Bar" at countless spaghetti dinners.

A Mass celebrating his life will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, 2115 Rowley Ave., Madison, with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service. Joe will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather; and as a kind, generous and loyal friend. We will love you and hold you in our hearts forever, Joe!

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We belatedly learned of Joe´s death. Our sympathies to the family. We have fond memories of him from back in the old days with the St. James players. Griff and Jan DORSCHEL
Griff and Jan Dorschel
January 2, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss Sue. Joe was a beautiful soul who was always fun to be around. We shared a lot of thing´s together, work at housing, we started that garden together ,plot 132, softball for the Blue Moon and a train ride to Chicago for the Cubbies games just to name a few.Once at softball game I had a hit roll all the way to the wall. As I ran towards Joe coaching third base he said " go hard and slide". I was safe, barely. Later I asked him why he sent me home and he said " Your getting old, who knows when you´ll get that chance again" that was Joe and my last home run. I will miss him , he was just a great man and guy you could always talk to about anything. Again my condolences to you ,Travis , Courtney , Carly and the entire family
Patrick Sullivan
Friend
December 14, 2021
so sorry for your loss. joe was a great guy and EHS classmate. I moved to Iowa in 2017 but loved to see Joe at BS before my move at early Sunday mass. prayers and memories.
kevin conlin
December 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results