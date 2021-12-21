Cyrowski, Joseph C.

LA CROSSE - Joseph Clifford Cyrowski, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. He lived his life exemplifying the traits of a true gentleman. He has touched so many in his 64 years. Joe was the epitome of integrity, honesty, and doing the right thing. He dedicated his life to helping people. He spent innumerable hours listening to anyone that needed an ear, showing by example, and giving anything and everything he had to make someone's life better. Joe always wanted to help people grow and give them an opportunity they might not have otherwise been allowed. He made so many great friends over the years, and his family wants to thank each and every one for making a difference in his life.

His life was Family, Friends, and ServiceMaster, and he gave his heart unconditionally and selflessly to all three. He has left an enormous hole in our hearts but we will strive to be exactly what Joe was to continue his legacy. It is the only way to properly honor him.

Joe is survived by two daughters, Beth (Caitlin) and Katie (Toni); a daughter-in-law, Abby; two brothers, John (Rovanna) and Jim (Lorene); his granddaughters, Kaylie Peterson and Veda Daffinson; and his soulmate, Cheryl Holt.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., followed by a time for sharing, at the SCHUMACHER-KISH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES of La Crosse. Memorials may be given to Chileda. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.