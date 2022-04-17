Judi Jacobs

Aug. 1, 1950 - April 9, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE - Judi Jacobs passed away peacefully at UW Hospital on Saturday, April 9, 2022 with her daughters, Jenni and Rachel, by her side.

She was born August 1, 1950 in Cedar Rapids, IA, the only child of Al and Lillian (Brazda) Kopecky. One of her fondest childhood memories was doing a community theatre production of "My Fair Lady" with her parents. Throughout her childhood, she participated in multiple community theatre productions.

She attended and graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, IA. It was during this time that she met her husband Tom Jacobs. They married on August 18, 1973. After marriage, she moved to Des Moines and then Madison, WI.

After planning to study Russian at the UW-Madison, Tom and Judi were surprised (her words, not mine) in 1978 by the arrival of twin daughters, Jennifer and Rachel. While raising their daughters, Judi took on several extra roles - sewing clothes for her children and dolls, cat mom, Girl Scout cookie mom, and ballet mom.

As her daughters got older, Judi went back to school to become a Veterinary Technician and worked at Waunakee Vet Clinic. Then she went back again to become a Medical Coder at UW Hospital for many years until her retirement. In her retirement she was happy beading, collecting dolls, reading, spending time with her cats and visiting with her grandchildren, Anya and Arun. She also went on a second-in-a-lifetime trip to Russia.

She is survived by her daughters: Rachel Jacobs, of Lexington, KY, and Jenni Jacobs (Sankar Gopalasubramanian) of Palatine, IL. The final joys of her life are her grandchildren: Anya and Arun Subramanian. She will also be missed by her cats: Ralphie, Matilda, TJ, Cupcake and Sputnik. She is also survived by her aunt, Fran; and uncle, Don Doran; and their children, Jacobs family-in-laws: Pat (Sister Carmel) of IA, Richard and Martha of AZ, Mike Smith of AZ, Jim and Karen of OH, Ed and Theresa of Racine, WI, Mike and Leonor of WV, Jean Dillon of MO, Jackie Martin of Madison, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Lillian and Al Kopecky; sister-in-laws: Mary Smith and Ellen Jacobs; and numerous beloved pets.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to 2nd Harvest Food Bank, 2802 Dairy Dr, Madison, WI 53718 or The Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Rd, Madison, WI 53718.

