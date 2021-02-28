Ragatz, Karen C.

MADISON - Karen Christensen Ragatz died on Feb. 25, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Karen's kindness and optimism touched the lives of many throughout the Madison area over her 82 years, through her work as an educator and volunteer and her time with family members, friends, neighbors and those in need. Karen had a love of learning and found joy in connecting with others. She was a teacher in the truest sense of the word and had a way of making people feel heard, respected and important. We will never forget the way she made all of us feel. And while her passing brings a deep sense of loss to all of those she touched, her presence continues to be felt through all of the lives she impacted.

Karen Louise Christensen was born on July 6, 1938, in Manitowoc, Wis. The daughter of Einer and Virginia Christensen, Karen spent most of her early years in Green Bay, Wis., with her siblings, Ann, Niel, Lau and Rolf. In 1955 she moved to Madison-a place she would call home for the rest of her life-to attend the University of Wisconsin. Graduating from the School of Education in 1959, she embarked on a career in teaching in the Madison Public School System. In 1963 Karen connected her teaching skills to her sense of adventure, moving to Japan to teach English on a U.S. Airforce Base in Misawa. After a year in Japan and a trip home through Europe, courtesy of French military ships transporting citizens out of Vietnam, Karen returned to teaching in Madison.

In 1964, Karen met attorney and fellow UW graduate, Thomas G. Ragatz. In December 1965, they were married in a small ceremony in Green Bay. In February 1967, Karen gave birth to her son, Tom, and devoted herself to being a full-time mom. Sons Bill and Erik followed in 1968 and 1973 respectively. Karen was an active participant in their education and volunteered regularly at Thoreau Elementary, Cherokee Heights, Van Hise Middle School, and Madison West High School. In 1985, Karen returned to the UW, earning an English-as-a-Second-Language teaching credential. She then returned to the classroom and the students she loved.

Karen took great pride in, and made many sacrifices for, her family. And as "mom" turned to "grandma," Karen brought her energy, presence and role as teacher to her seven grandchildren, whom she adored. Throughout her life Karen also found real meaning and joy in her volunteer work. In addition to her efforts in the schools, Karen spent more than 50 years serving the Madison community through Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, and Attic Angel Community, among other organizations. When not with her family or volunteering, Karen could often be found reading and discussing books, beating all comers at Scrabble, doing puzzles, or simply moving-going for walks with friends, riding her bicycle to do an errand, or swimming laps in Shorewood Pool. In everything she did Karen brought warmth and optimism and in doing so both brought joy to, and built community among, those with whom she interacted. Karen Ragatz was somebody very special and will be missed greatly.

Karen will be buried in Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. She is survived by her husband, three sons and their spouses, seven grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and three siblings. The family gathered for private services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Foundation for Madison's Public Schools (www.fmps.org).

