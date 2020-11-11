Larson, Kenneth George

MADISON - Kenneth George Larson, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Madison Pointe Senior Care. He was born on July 17, 1925, in Alexandria, Minn., the son of George and Bertha (Koeplin) Larson. Ken graduated from Alexandria High School in 1943. He married Hazel Lobb on Aug. 10, 1946, in Madison.

Ken served in the U.S. Navy as Radioman 2nd Class in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He worked as an autobody mechanic, for Schappe Pontiac and Don Miller Pontiac, retiring in 1982. Ken was a cubmaster and first scoutmaster of Troop 132, Four Lakes Council. He earned the Silver Beaver and Woodbadge and was Vigil Member of Order of the Arrow, Tichora Lodge. Ken was on the board of social ministry at Messiah Lutheran Church, as well as serving in social ministry at the city level in Madison. He enjoyed trout fishing…he'd catch it, and clean it, but he wouldn't eat it! Ken did Native American beadwork on his many looms. For his grandchildren, "Grandpa was only two years old!"

Ken is survived by his daughter, Barbara DeMars; sons, George and Michael; grandchildren; and sisters, Marian Botzet and Sr. Georgine Larson OSF. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel; his parents; his stepmother, Marie; and his brother, Raphael "Mike."

A private service and private burial will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Messiah Lutheran's web page at http://messiahchurch.com/ at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

