Kenneth Eugene "Ken" Olson

Nov. 26, 1942 - March 22, 2022

OREGON - Kenneth Eugene "Ken" Olson, age 79, of Oregon, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born on Nov. 26, 1942, in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the son of Gordon and Maxine (Phillips) Olson.

Ken grew up on the family farm and graduated from Soldiers Grove High School in 1961. He married Gloria (Janney) Olson on Jan. 26, 1963. He attended technical college in La Crosse, Wis., and did some studies at the UW-Whitewater campus.

Ken worked as a mechanic at Beloit Corporation early in his career. He was briefly the owner and operator of a machine shop in Soldiers Grove in the early 1970s. He moved his family to Monona, Wis., in 1976 after accepting a diesel mechanic position at Polk Diesel and Machinery. He worked his way up to a shop management position during his 20-year career with Polk. During this time, he also instructed night courses on engine rebuild at Madison Area Technical College.

Later in his career, Ken joined the Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. He received many certifications and accolades throughout his career including the Detroit Diesel Craftsman Guild Senior Craftsman and Master Mechanic and ASE certification. He was a member of the International Maintenance Institute for many years, where he and Gloria enjoyed many trips to IMI conferences. Ken was also a proud member of the Sons of Norway.

Ken loved hunting, wood working and especially spending time with family and friends. He was very hard working, could fix anything and was always available to lend a helping hand. Ken will be remembered as a kind and generous friend to many.

Kenneth is survived by wife, Gloria; daughters, Tracey Olson, Jill (Joel) Verbrick, and Dana Truttmann; grandsons, Kenny and Hayden Pulsfus; brothers, Arden (Janet) Olson, Bill (Rita) Olson and Jeff (Pam) Olson; sister, Marsha Stritesky; sister-in-law, Sue Olson; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Maxine; brother, Gary Olson; and parents-in-law, Loren and Ariel Janney.

A memorial service will be held at OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 303 Church St., Soldiers Grove, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be gifted in Kenneth's name to UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and UW Carbone Cancer Center for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

