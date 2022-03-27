Menu
Kitty Kocol

June 8, 1959 - Feb. 19, 2022

Kitty Kocol, age 62, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2022, at home with her loving husband (Barry Stoner) and sister (Jane Kocol) at her side.

Born Katherine Mary Kocol on June 8, 1959, Kitty was the third of six children whom Sue and Ray Kocol raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a tireless advocate and public servant for social justice for over 30 years, a talented artist and loyal friend. For a full account of Kitty's many accomplishments and a snapshot of her multifaceted life, please visit her legacy site at: https://memories.net/timeline/kitty-kocol-56284.

A celebration of Kitty's life will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, 1:00-4:00 p.m., at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. A Zoom link will be posted on her legacy site for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers a donation to honor Kitty can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Wisconsin, the Hunger Task Force, Planned Parenthood, or campaign donations to candidates working for social justice.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 27, 2022.
