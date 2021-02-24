Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LeRoy Samuelson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Samuelson, LeRoy O.

COLUMBUS - LeRoy O. Samuelson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He was born to Thoreld and Elizabeth (Barker) Samuelson on May 22, 1943, in Jamestown, N.Y. He was married to Rosemary "Jean" Watters. LeRoy was employed at Morning Star Dairy and Bancroft Dairy in Madison and, after retirement, part-time at Sassy Cow.

Survivors include his children, James (Cindy) Samuelson of Arizona, Tammy Stevenson of Whitewater, and John Julseth and Mike Julseth, both of Stoughton; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Samuelson of Las Vegas, Nev., Jeff Samuelson of Bullhead City, Ariz., and Peter Samuelson of Toledo, Ohio; two sisters, Ellen (Robert) Emehizer of Youngsville, Pa., and Rachel (Jack) Dahlousen of Lakewood, N.Y.; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean, in 2019; and an infant son, Terry.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.