COLUMBUS - LeRoy O. Samuelson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He was born to Thoreld and Elizabeth (Barker) Samuelson on May 22, 1943, in Jamestown, N.Y. He was married to Rosemary "Jean" Watters. LeRoy was employed at Morning Star Dairy and Bancroft Dairy in Madison and, after retirement, part-time at Sassy Cow.

Survivors include his children, James (Cindy) Samuelson of Arizona, Tammy Stevenson of Whitewater, and John Julseth and Mike Julseth, both of Stoughton; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Samuelson of Las Vegas, Nev., Jeff Samuelson of Bullhead City, Ariz., and Peter Samuelson of Toledo, Ohio; two sisters, Ellen (Robert) Emehizer of Youngsville, Pa., and Rachel (Jack) Dahlousen of Lakewood, N.Y.; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean, in 2019; and an infant son, Terry.

