Marian Jesberger
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Jesberger, Marian Z.

SUN PRAIRIE - Marian Z. Jesberger, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie. She was born on Nov. 8, 1927, in Columbus and was the daughter of Oscar and Laura (Schmitt) Derr. She married Reinold Jesberger on Aug. 28, 1947, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol.

She is survived by her children, Dennis of Sun Prairie, Darlene (Gerald) Wagner of Columbus, Alan (Shelley) of Sun Prairie, Wayne (Cindy) of Farmington, Minn., Judy (Clark) Langley of Sun Prairie, Mary Galston of Marshall, and Rita (Jeff) Lewis of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Robert and Jerome; a sister, Agnes Derr; and a grandson, Scott Lewis.

A private Mass was held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Entombment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. A memorial fund is being established.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
