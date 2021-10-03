Jesberger, Marian Z.

SUN PRAIRIE - Marian Z. Jesberger, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie. She was born on Nov. 8, 1927, in Columbus and was the daughter of Oscar and Laura (Schmitt) Derr. She married Reinold Jesberger on Aug. 28, 1947, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol.

She is survived by her children, Dennis of Sun Prairie, Darlene (Gerald) Wagner of Columbus, Alan (Shelley) of Sun Prairie, Wayne (Cindy) of Farmington, Minn., Judy (Clark) Langley of Sun Prairie, Mary Galston of Marshall, and Rita (Jeff) Lewis of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Robert and Jerome; a sister, Agnes Derr; and a grandson, Scott Lewis.

A private Mass was held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Entombment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. A memorial fund is being established.

