Irgens, Dr. Mark W.

EDGERTON - Dr. Mark W. Irgens , March 6, 1952 -June 12, 2021, Edgerton, WI. It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Dr. Mark W. Irgens, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and dentist. He is fondly remembered for his love of music, zeal for gardening, and devotion to his family, friends and dental practice.

Mark was so very proud of his children and grandchildren, and spending time with them was one of his greatest joys. One of his most impactful accomplishments was opening his dental practice on August 14, 1978, where he was able to serve the greater Edgerton community's dental needs and beyond for nearly 43 years. With the highest integrity and one-of-a-kind creativity, he lovingly devoted his life to dentistry and serving his patients and the community. Mark was an incredibly gracious person who without hesitation always sought to know, encourage and lift up anyone he encountered. His honest, genuine and humble character will be incredibly missed.

Mark was born March 6, 1952, in Minneapolis, MN to Oliver Kay and Shirley (Zicker) Irgens. Mark graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1970. From there, and with enthusiasm, he enrolled and completed his Bachelor of Science at the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1974. He went on to pursue his dream of becoming a dentist at Marquette University and graduated with his Dental Degree in 1978. While at Marquette, Mark met his wife, Coleen (Fassbender), and they were married on September 29, 1979.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Coleen; son Allen (Golnaz) Arastoopour Irgens; daughter Carrie (Ryan) Darnell; five grandchildren Levi, Grace and Annie Darnell, Cyrus and Ophelia Arastoopour Irgens; brother Jim (Debbie) Irgens; sisters Jane (Carl) Geraldson and Susan (Doug) Dunbar; 18 nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord Street, Edgerton, WI, on Thursday, June 17 from 1pm-7pm. Mark would want visitors to dress comfortably. A private memorial and burial will take place at a later date. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that memorials be made in memory of Mark to The Edgerton Public Library, Edgerton Community Outreach or The Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation.