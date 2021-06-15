Menu
Mark Irgens
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sun Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home
315 Lord St
Edgerton, WI

Irgens, Dr. Mark W.

EDGERTON - Dr. Mark W. Irgens , March 6, 1952 -June 12, 2021, Edgerton, WI. It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Dr. Mark W. Irgens, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and dentist. He is fondly remembered for his love of music, zeal for gardening, and devotion to his family, friends and dental practice.

Mark was so very proud of his children and grandchildren, and spending time with them was one of his greatest joys. One of his most impactful accomplishments was opening his dental practice on August 14, 1978, where he was able to serve the greater Edgerton community's dental needs and beyond for nearly 43 years. With the highest integrity and one-of-a-kind creativity, he lovingly devoted his life to dentistry and serving his patients and the community. Mark was an incredibly gracious person who without hesitation always sought to know, encourage and lift up anyone he encountered. His honest, genuine and humble character will be incredibly missed.

Mark was born March 6, 1952, in Minneapolis, MN to Oliver Kay and Shirley (Zicker) Irgens. Mark graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1970. From there, and with enthusiasm, he enrolled and completed his Bachelor of Science at the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1974. He went on to pursue his dream of becoming a dentist at Marquette University and graduated with his Dental Degree in 1978. While at Marquette, Mark met his wife, Coleen (Fassbender), and they were married on September 29, 1979.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Coleen; son Allen (Golnaz) Arastoopour Irgens; daughter Carrie (Ryan) Darnell; five grandchildren Levi, Grace and Annie Darnell, Cyrus and Ophelia Arastoopour Irgens; brother Jim (Debbie) Irgens; sisters Jane (Carl) Geraldson and Susan (Doug) Dunbar; 18 nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord Street, Edgerton, WI, on Thursday, June 17 from 1pm-7pm. Mark would want visitors to dress comfortably. A private memorial and burial will take place at a later date. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that memorials be made in memory of Mark to The Edgerton Public Library, Edgerton Community Outreach or The Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home
315 Lord St, Edgerton, WI
Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Dear Colleen and family, You all have my deepest sympathy of the loss of a great man, dentist and I feel a friend. Mark had been my dentist for over 30 years. Wow!!! He also took care of my daughter as well as my grandchildren. Thank You! For so many great years we shared lots of good taste of music, good old classical rock n roll. Will never forget all the good chats and laughs while sitting in the chair getting fixed up by the best dentist ever known. Will miss you dearly Mark. Peace be wth you And God Bless your family.
Tammy Roeker
Other
June 17, 2021
Dear Sue, Sending my sympathies to you and your family. May your memories of Mark comfort you.
Kelly (Hatch) Endres
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Mark has been my dentist for too many years to count. I hated to go to the dentist but knowing Mark was on the other side made it so much easier. He was always so pleasant and always asked how my girls were doing. Many hugs to you and to his staff.
Barb Housner
June 15, 2021
I had the pleasure of working in the dental community with Dr. Irgens-he will truly be missed. I'm so sorry for the family and community's loss.
Stacy
Work
June 15, 2021
Dear Colleen and family, we are so saddened to hear of Mark's passing. He was a truly wonderful man! He always had a smile and get the spirit. As a dentist he was the best. For those of us fearful of dentists, his kindness was miles above any normal care. Heaven will have a special place for him! Our community will surely feel his absence.
Daryl and Machelle Rosenbaum
June 15, 2021
I’m sorry to hear the news. I was very fond of Dr. Irgens. He was the type of dentist that told me honestly what I needed to do. I truly respected him for that. He will be missed by all. Sending prayers to the family.
Suzanne Cummins
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results