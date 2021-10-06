Paitrick, Marvin E.

ROME - Marvin E. Paitrick, age 81, of the Town of Rome, Wis., died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. The Rev. Missy Miller will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at HOTEL MEAD.

Marv was born March 1, 1940, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Marvin and Maebell (Draheim) Paitrick Sr. He married Emily Laidlaw on June 26, 1965, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Marshfield, Wis. Marv graduated from Beaver Dam High School and later attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He was employed by Cuna Mutual Insurance Group for 30 years, retiring as Assistant Vice President in June 1993. Marv proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve from August 1963 to June 1969.

Marv was elected to the Athletic Hall of Fame at Beaver Dam High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He served on the UW-Whitewater Athletic Hall of Fame Board, was a member of Sigma Tau Fraternity, coached youth baseball and football, and volunteered on committees at Windsor UCC. He was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Marv was fortunate to obtain three holes-in-one during his years of playing the fantastic game of golf. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all, Marv enjoyed spending time with family and friends. The cultivation of his closest relationships was the key to his fulfilled life.

Marv is survived by his wife, Emily Paitrick; daughter, Paula (Bill) McIntyre; son, Christopher (Erin) Paitrick; grandchildren, Wesley McIntyre, Lydia McIntyre, Cody Nolley, and Alyssa Kilvinger; brother, Robert (Terry) Paitrick; and sister, Patricia Giebel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Paitrick; nephew, Dale Paitrick; nephew, Steven Giebel; father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Ada Laidlaw; and brother-in-law, James Giebel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to UW-Whitewater College of Education and Professional Studies or to First Congregational UCC in Wisconsin Rapids, where a scholarship for those pursuing education after high school will be established in Marv's name.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. Abhishek Seth and the Oncology Department staff at MCHS-Stevens Point and St. Croix Hospice, especially Jennifer, RN, who cared for Marv over the past few months.