DEERFIELD/COTTAGE GROVE – Marvin J. Rustad, age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Stoughton Meadows. He was born July 21, 1923, on the family farm in Pleasant Springs to the late Martin P. and Johanna B. (Gyland) Rustad. He lived an adventurous life in the Deerfield/Cottage Grove area. Marvin married Lois A. Anderson on Feb. 2, 1947, in Rockdale at the Lutheran church. He was a farmer, avid hunter, trapper, and chief sawyer. He was active in several steam and gas engine clubs. Marvin enjoyed NASCAR, euchre, throwing horseshoes, and was a big Ford and John Deere man. He was always proud to be the oldest person wherever he went.

Marvin is survived by his seven children, Linda Swiertz, Mary Sperle, Sharon (Brian) Zabel, Barb (Nick) Morschauser, Marlene (David) Olson, Marcia Wood (Jeff Shaffer), and M. Pete Rustad; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Peterson; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents; brothers, Ole and Peder; sister, Thelma Dahl; and son-in-law, Charlie Swiertz.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, with the Rev. Eric Bakken presiding. Burial will be at West Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, and also from 10 a.m. until the funeral on Tuesday at the church.

Special thanks to the staff at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living and to Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care.

