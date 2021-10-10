Ehly, Mary Ann

VERONA - Mary Ann Ehly, age 96, peacefully passed away on Sept. 28, 2021. Mary Ann was born Mary Antoniette Triska to Anton and Clara (Imming) Triska in Hanover, Kan., on Aug. 26, 1925.

While Mary Ann was in high school, she worked at the local newspaper where she met her future husband, Al Ehly, who was in town for work from Logan, Kan. After Al returned from serving in the Army Air Corp during World War II, they were united in marriage on Dec. 27, 1945. Once married, they packed their car and moved to Minneapolis, Minn., where he completed his degree in forestry. They began their family and his career brought them to Wisconsin, where they were delighted to call themselves Wisconsinites.

Mary Ann re-entered the workforce with the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture in 1966. There she skillfully juggled the duties of Alice in Dairyland and the World Dairy Expo. She was very proud of her job and retired in 1990.

As a family writing this, how do you put the entire life of an individual, and especially a mother, into a few sentences? Mom was a woman with tremendous grace, true grit, determination, light hearted humor and an enormous heart. She was an accomplished organist and violinist with a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed gardening and was an active volunteer in her church. Her favorite pastime was playing bridge. She adored her family and all of the children that came into her life. She loved Christmas and the joy it brought to everyone. The lessons Mom taught us by example are ones of compassion, hard work, generosity, humor and love. Her gentle touch and kind words will truly be missed.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alta E. Ehly, in 1977; daughters, Mina Ehly and Connie Nemovitz; her parents; and her brother, Roland Triska.

Mary Ann is lovingly survived by her children, Carly (Tom) Schmelzer, Mike (Pat) Ehly, and Rita (Steve) Wedderspoon. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Paul Nemovitz; her brother, Francis Triska; along with 15 adored grandchildren and 32 precious great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, Wis., on Friday, Oct, 15 at noon, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff at Noel Manor and to Agrace Hospice staff for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Wisconsin Talking Book & Braille Library, 813 W. Wells St., Milwaukee, WI 53233, or to Olbrich Botanical Garden, www.olbrich.org/donate/remembrances.cfm.

