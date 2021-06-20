Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Wacker
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Wacker, Mary Ann

MADISON – Mary Ann Wacker, age 67, passed away after a courageous two-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Mary was born on Oct. 16, 1953, in Madison, Wis., to Wayne and Anna (Klinkner) Wacker, the youngest of five children, the only girl. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1971. Mary worked at Rennebohm Drug Stores, W.T. Rogers Company, and Covance. As a loyal friend, Mary kept in contact with many coworkers throughout the years. She loved collecting antiques, which meant attending many flea markets and garage sales. Mary was a superb cook and baker, which the family benefited from on many occasions. She had a tremendous love for dogs, especially her most recent canine companion, Toby, who was named after her favorite restaurant. You could usually find Mary in her garden, at Toby's Supper Club, shopping in the Amish communities, or on Sundays, at Angell Park Speedway. Mary devoted her life to taking care of others. Mary and her infectious laugh will be dearly missed.

Mary is survived by her twin daughters, Sarah and Ellen (Dan Gonzales); siblings, Richard (Margaret) and Mike (Shelley); and sister-in-law, Rita Stanton. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; infant granddaughter, Mia Ann; and siblings, John and Thomas.

A celebration of life, with a tie dye theme, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the care she received in her final days. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit, www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
VFW Post 8483
5737 County Hwy CV, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm sorry for your loss. I was friends with your mom in elementary school. We took many walks with Midnight, her black lab, out and around Lake Monona. She will be missed by many.
Sandy Mulhall
June 20, 2021
Sarah and Ellen, We are saddened to learn of the death of your dear mother. She was a great friend to us. Also, she was Steve´s favorite Subaru customer! Your loss is huge. We send our love and sympathy .
Steve and Jean Hennessey
Friend
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results