MADISON – Mary Ann Wacker, age 67, passed away after a courageous two-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Mary was born on Oct. 16, 1953, in Madison, Wis., to Wayne and Anna (Klinkner) Wacker, the youngest of five children, the only girl. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1971. Mary worked at Rennebohm Drug Stores, W.T. Rogers Company, and Covance. As a loyal friend, Mary kept in contact with many coworkers throughout the years. She loved collecting antiques, which meant attending many flea markets and garage sales. Mary was a superb cook and baker, which the family benefited from on many occasions. She had a tremendous love for dogs, especially her most recent canine companion, Toby, who was named after her favorite restaurant. You could usually find Mary in her garden, at Toby's Supper Club, shopping in the Amish communities, or on Sundays, at Angell Park Speedway. Mary devoted her life to taking care of others. Mary and her infectious laugh will be dearly missed.

Mary is survived by her twin daughters, Sarah and Ellen (Dan Gonzales); siblings, Richard (Margaret) and Mike (Shelley); and sister-in-law, Rita Stanton. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; infant granddaughter, Mia Ann; and siblings, John and Thomas.

A celebration of life, with a tie dye theme, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the care she received in her final days. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit, www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

