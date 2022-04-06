Dr. Michael E. Becker

March 20, 1950 - April 3, 2022

MADISON - Dr. Michael E. Becker passed away April 3, 2022 in Madison, WI surrounded by his loving family. He was 72.

Michael was born on March 20, 1950 in Cincinnati, OH to Sheal and Lillian "Bibs" (Bluestein) Becker. He attended Walnut Hills High School and later studied philosophy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His studies took him to Hebrew University in Jerusalem where he stayed to live and work on a kibbutz.

He subsequently pursued his Medical degree at the University of Cincinnati and completed his residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Wisconsin where he practiced for over 35 years. Michael loved his work and his patients. His office was truly his second home and his co-workers were family.

Michael and his family enjoyed years of being active together, often golfing, boating, snowboarding, and attending the children's sporting events. Michael's love for his family knew no bounds. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life.

He is survived by his devoted wife Leigh; children: Ari (Elana Grier), Elana (Christopher) Wistrom (with first wife Mary Schneider), Ben (Betsy), and Rachel; his siblings: Patti (Raymond) Schneider and John (Loni) Becker; and his grandchildren: Sophia, Davis, Josephine, Sadie, Talia, Miriam, and Max; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Sheal L. Becker.

Services will begin Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. at Weil Kahn Funeral Home in Cincinnati with visitation starting at 10:45 a.m. Masks are required. Burial will immediately follow the service at Montgomery United Jewish Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com and available for 30 days. Shiva will begin at Michael's brother John Becker's home, 1222 Herschel Avenue in Cincinnati in the early evening of Thursday, April 7, 2022, with a brief service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Shiva will also be held Friday afternoon, April 8, 2022. All are welcome. A Celebration of Life will take place at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison, WI on April 16, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Michael's name would be appreciated. https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?custom=med04&group=carbone.

We will always be grateful to the incredible physicians, nurses, and staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center and UW Health, especially Drs. Ticiana Leal, Nan Sethakorn, Michael Bassetti, Andrew Baschnagal, Amy Jaeger, and Eric Marty. Thank you to Agrace Hospice for supporting Michael and his family during this time. Eternal gratitude to Michael's dear friends and family who have provided years of love, strength, laughter, food, and unconditional support to Michael, Leigh, and the entire family.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. - Madison

(608) 238-8406