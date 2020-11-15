Podolske, Michael F. "Doc"

MADISON - Michael F. "Doc" Podolske, age 80, passed away Nov. 4, 2020, in Madison, Wis., surrounded by family and caregivers at the Cottages of Madison.

Mike was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Watertown, to Edward and Ethel (Kopp) Podolske; he graduated from Watertown High School in 1958 and the UW-Madison in 1964.

Mike married Judith Humphrey in 1965, raising two children, and they later divorced, remaining friends. Mike married Kerry Schiro in 1991.

Mike enjoyed attending Badgers and Packers football games with family and traveling to Colorado, Montana, and Arizona.

Mike is survived by wife, Kerry, and her family; first wife, Judith Podolske, Madison, and her family; children, Tim (Lisa), Madison, and Dawn (Nick Davis), Missoula, Mont.; grandsons, Mathew and Zak Podolske, Madison, and Finneas Davis, Missoula; sister, Patricia (John) Basche, Eau Claire; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Edward (Margaret) and Ethel (Robert Oestreich); and siblings, Jean Anne, Kathleen, Thomas, and Virginia.

Mike wanted his friends to know that he appreciated their friendship and support. To his detractors, he wished "to let bygones be bygones."

"GO BADGERS AND PACKERS!!!"

The family wishes to thank everyone at the Cottages of Madison and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Mike's name:

UW Foundation - University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy Fund

Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund

Alzheimer's Association

The family asks that you share your favorite memories and pictures at https://www.cremationsocietyofmadison.com/obituary?name=michael-franklin-podolske.