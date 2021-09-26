Menu
Pat Baumgartner
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Baumgartner, Pat W.

SHAWANO / GREEN BAY – Pat W. Baumgartner, age 87, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on April 19, 1934, in the town of Belle Plaine, Wis., to Walter and Evelyn Wolf. Pat graduated from the Shawano High School. She had a career in human resources, first at A.O. Smith, Inc. in Milwaukee and later in Green Bay at City Hall and Bellin Memorial Hospital, where she worked for 22 years.

Pat loved her family dearly. She loved to play bridge, embroider, scrapbook and play golf. She was part of a bridge club for nearly 40 years. Pat loved to be around people. There was no one that she could not strike up a conversation with.

Pat was married to the late David Baumgartner on Aug. 17, 1957, in Shawano, Wis. They were married over 62 years until David's death in February 2020. Together they lived almost all of their marriage in Green Bay, Wis.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Michelle Baumgartner; son, Michael (Mallary); four grandchildren, Dylan, Nathan, Rebecca and Jacob; and brother, Donald (Gail) Wolf. Her husband, father and mother preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, with the Rev. Jason Zobel officiating, followed by a luncheon at the church. Burial will take place at Verona Cemetery after the luncheon. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, 670 S. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH
WI
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH
110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
