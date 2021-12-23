Menu
Peter Hoverson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
146 South Dickason Boulevard
Columbus, WI

Hoverson, Peter T.

COLUMBUS - Pete T. Hoverson, 65, of Columbus, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Pete was born the son of Russell and Helen (Ulvestad) Hoverson on Feb. 10, 1956, in Madison. He was a 1974 graduate of Columbus High School. Pete was married to Sue Miller on July 29, 1978, in DeForest. Pete could often be seen taking his dogs for a ride around town. He loved a cold beer and good company.

Pete is survived by his wife, Sue of Columbus; his three sons, Dustin (Siobhan Brien) Hoverson of Windsor, Dan (Tessa Freund) Hoverson of Columbus, and Mark (Jessica Pickel) Hoverson of Waterloo; six grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Carol Miller; sister-in-law, Linda Hoverson; brothers-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Miller and Scott Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Russ Hoverson; and father-in-law, Sidney Miller.

It was Pete's wish that cremation take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either the Columbia or Dodge County Humane Societies.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peter and I attended high school in the same class. I admired his sense of humor. We exchanged cassette tapes with goofy messages to each other. One great memory is when he took me snowmobile riding around the Keyser area. I think it was our freshman year. My most sincere sympathy to Pete's family.
Jim Hermanson
Friend
January 24, 2022
Hi Sue. I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you.
Allen Grande
Other
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Nancy Sullivan
December 30, 2021
