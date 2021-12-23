Hoverson, Peter T.

COLUMBUS - Pete T. Hoverson, 65, of Columbus, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Pete was born the son of Russell and Helen (Ulvestad) Hoverson on Feb. 10, 1956, in Madison. He was a 1974 graduate of Columbus High School. Pete was married to Sue Miller on July 29, 1978, in DeForest. Pete could often be seen taking his dogs for a ride around town. He loved a cold beer and good company.

Pete is survived by his wife, Sue of Columbus; his three sons, Dustin (Siobhan Brien) Hoverson of Windsor, Dan (Tessa Freund) Hoverson of Columbus, and Mark (Jessica Pickel) Hoverson of Waterloo; six grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Carol Miller; sister-in-law, Linda Hoverson; brothers-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Miller and Scott Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Russ Hoverson; and father-in-law, Sidney Miller.

It was Pete's wish that cremation take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either the Columbia or Dodge County Humane Societies.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.