Randal Rote
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Monona Grove High School

Rote, Randal William

WAUPUN - Randal William Rote, 52, of Waupun, Wis., passed away on Dec. 8, 2020.

Randal "Randy" was born on Feb. 4, 1968, in Madison, Wis., a son of Romayn and Nancy Rote (survived). He married Linda M. Hoffman on June 8, 1991. She survives.

Other survivors include a son, Ryan Rote; daughters, Jenna (Zachery) Arbogast and Kayla Rote; one grandson, Cohen Arbogast; sister, Ronda (Dewey) Reeder; brother, Ross (Mindy); nephew, Kyle Rote; mother-in-law, Virginia Hoffman; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Kristy Hoffman, Nancy (Bruce) Peckham, Rose (Al) Fabian, Michael (Crystal) Hoffman, and Doug (Sara) Hoffman; and surviving numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilson and Mildred Rote, and Gladys Schwanke; and father-in-law, James Hoffman.

Randy grew up in Madison, Wis., and graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1986, where he was an avid football player and wrestler. In 1986, he met his future wife, Linda M. Hoffman, while attending UW-Platteville and obtaining his B.S. in technical agriculture in 1990. Randy enjoyed participating in rodeo events with his brother, Ross, and family. Life took his family to El Paso, Ill., for 18 years. There he raised his family and made many lifelong friends. His extended family included the softball girls he mentored and their families. In December 2018, he moved his family back to Wisconsin. Here he was able to extend his softball family and share his love and passion with many more people.

Randy's greatest passion was giving and providing for those he loved. He could always be found on the sideline of any sport cheering loudly. He was always willing to learn and grow in all areas of life. In his free time, you could find him teaching, coaching, or helping others. His favorite sports to watch were anything his children were in. There was no greater fan or father like Randy. Although not the most talented, he was the best throwing, catching, and hitting partner, and volleyball partner. He was always willing to give all he had --even if it ended in a small injury. Throughout his coaching years, he mentored numerous players through many sports, especially softball and football. He spent hours working with those who showed dedication. His support was felt through all communities. His mentorship was as much about sports skills as it was about life lessons. He also enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting, or exploring the outdoors. He dreamed big for his children and grandchild and was there to help in any way or simply cheer. Randy passed on his passion for life to his children and all those he impacted. Family was first and foremost to him. To most, he came across as tough, with a rough exterior, but all who knew him best knew he had a huge heart and was a big cupcake! He loved his friends and family, including his softball families in central Illinois and Waupun. Randy's life was full of fun and love and could never be summed up in a few paragraphs. He lived a life that was a story of great adventure. He will live on in all the ones he loved. Every time you see a foul ball, you can look up and hear him yelling from heaven "OUT, OUT, OUT!!!"

There was a private family memorial held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his name. Contributions can be sent via Venmo (@RandyMemorial) or Paypal (@PaypalLinda297). Funds will be distributed to charities chosen by the family.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 17, 2020.
I remember Randy from the French horn section of our middle school band. He always made us crack up. Very sorry to hear of this loss. Much too young.
Stacey Singer DeLoye
School
June 22, 2021
Linda, I am so sorry to hear of Randy's passing away. I remember how fond my mother was of him and how he looked after her especially while sick. Those two would car pool when the roads were to bad to drive on. I will always remember his deep voice and being a positve light in my mothers life. She loved her job at Growmark and Rady made it even better. God bless you , Donna Penn's daughter Holly
Holly Dumyahn
December 24, 2020
Linda and family, I am so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. He sounds like a great husband and father and it sounds like his family made him very happy. I'm sorry you didn't get to enjoy his company for a longer period of time. It sounds like he made the most of the time on Earth he was given.
Robin Heffron
December 21, 2020
Romie & Nancy - Sincere sympathy in the loss of your son. Sounds like he was a wonderful person. You must be very proud of all he'd done for others.
Betsy Montzingo
December 21, 2020
Linda, Ryan, Zach & Jenna, and Kayla, Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Take care!
Kent, Rhonda, Trent & Derek Zielsdorf
December 21, 2020
Deepest sympathy and Tandy will always be with us all in spirit
Christine Ring
December 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time of loss. I enjoyed working with Randy during his stint at GROWMARK. It was very clear that he was proud of his family. Hoping his loving memories will help you through these tough times.
Jody Retter
December 20, 2020
Dear Linda & Family - I´m praying that God will fill the empty place in your hearts & lives with His comfort & strength. I always enjoyed seeing you at JP!
DonnaLou Baner
December 20, 2020
The words chosen in the obituary are so true of Randy. Best El Paso neighbors we could have chosen. Loved watching this young family grow thru the years. You have our deepest sympathy.
Harry & Deb Hinthorne
December 20, 2020
Nancy, Romayn, and family, I was so saddened and shocked to hear of Randy's death. It brought back the memories of when we were neighbors and the children were sooo much younger. Please accept my sincere sympathy and I will remember you all in my prayers.
Louise Westberg
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending healing prayers <3
janell kilian
December 18, 2020
Linda and Family, wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Brian & Chris Kegler
December 18, 2020
I met Randy , when he started working for Adm.I talk to him many times over the years.He would come with Ross to see me when ,He and Ross were bumming around.Bull riding was main subject !! The road trips were always part of the weekends experience some good stories.Hug the kids you will need each other.
Tim Christoph
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Ken and LaVerne Schulz
December 18, 2020
Linda and family, my sincere condolences for your great loss. Although I only worked with Randy for a short time I really enjoyed getting to know him. Randy was a pleasure to work with. I enjoyed his sense of humor and admired the dedication and love he had for his family.
Dee Burkhardt
December 18, 2020
Linda you and the family are in our thoughts and prayers. We are so thankful we have had the pleasure of having Randy in our life´s. Softball games will never be the same. But we do know we will hear him cheering and making sure the girls know the ball was foul. He will never be forgotten! For you and the kids, know we are here for you. We love you all so much! Until we meet again Randy your Warrior Family will cheer loud for you.
Heidi Potratz
December 17, 2020
sympathy to your family
Vickie Miller
December 17, 2020
Linda and family- Words cannot express my heavy heart upon learning of Randy´s death. He was such a pleasure to be around the short amount of time we worked together. He must have been a wonderful husband and father-I hope the memories over time help heal your pain.
Melissa Schrot
December 17, 2020
Linda, you and your family have been in my thoughts and prayers. I will forever remember Randy and his bold voice at all those softball games...never ever will he be forgotten. Love and peace to all of you
Teresa Faulk
December 17, 2020
