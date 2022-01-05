Schmitz, Raymond William, Jr.

MADISON - Raymond William Schmitz Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve 2021.

Ray was born on June 27, 1932, to Raymond W. and Alice C. Schmitz in Sauk City, Wis. Ray graduated as co-salutatorian from the 1950 class of Sauk City High School. Since he was a "Jr.," he was known to friends and family as "Bill" while growing up.

Ray received his degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in June of 1954 and his CPA certificate in 1957. He became a member of three national scholastic honorary fraternities, including the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa.

Ray married his college sweetheart, Jenny Lou Ellis of Monroe, on Aug. 28, 1954. They celebrated 67 years together in August of 2021. Ray and Jenny had three children, Pamela Rae Patton (Bob) of Birmingham, Ala., Jeffrey Scott (Shannon) of Austin, Texas, and Laurie Ann (deceased).

Ray served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps from 1955–1957. While in the service he was comptroller of the U.S. Army base at Fort Story, Va. After an honorable discharge, he returned to his prior employment as an accountant with the CPA firm of Ronald Mattox & Associates in Madison.

In 1961 he became CFO of the University Book Store where he stayed until he joined Gilson Medical as VP of Finance and Controller in 1966. He remained with Gilson until his semi-retirement in December of 1996.

He completed his accounting career in 2018 after serving as a part-time consultant for several Madison organizations, including St. Paul's Chapel and All Comfort Services. He spent six years as a tax preparer for Ablre Tax Associates and the last three years in a similar role with Latitude Graphics in Cross Plains.

Ray was always willing to answer tax questions from his friends and family. He would also prepare their individual returns, some for over 40 years, while always refusing payment. He was also generous with his time and talents, serving on the boards of several non-profits, including Oakwood Retirement Homes and Sauk Creek Condominiums.

As an avid supporter of University of Wisconsin athletics, Ray also spent over 40 years on Badger Football and Badger Basketball Booster boards, including terms as Vice President and President of the Badger Basketball Booster club.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny; two children; three grandchildren; his brother, Richard (Sandy) in Chantilly, Va.; and his brother-in-law, Roger Ellis (Ardy) of Oconomowoc. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; daughter, Laurie; brother, Robert; and sister, Yvonne.

The services will be postponed due to COVID-19. Please check the Cress website for updates.

Should you desire, memorials may be made to your favorite charity, Oakwood Retirement Homes, or the UW Foundation for credit to Badger Basketball Boosters.

